The Enfield Poltergeist: What To Know Before You Watch The Apple TV+ Series

In terms of paranormal investigations, there are few cases, or any, that are as well-known as the 1977 case involving the Hodgson family in the North London town of Enfield. The story of two young sisters who purportedly came in contact with a supernatural entity that then refused to leave their family’s apartment has been told in books, documentaries, and even a movie in the Conjuring cinematic universe . And now, it is being examined once more in the new Apple TV+ original series , The Enfield Poltergeist.

If you plan on watching the new show, which is available on Apple TV+ as of Friday, October 27, 2023, there are a few things that you should keep in mind. Below is a breakdown of five things to know before you dive into the mystery, drama, and terror of Jerry Rothwell’s The Enfield Poltergeist.

The Enfield Poltergeist Dives Into The Notorious 1977 Supernatural Investigation Of Janet Hodgson

The Enfield Poltergeist centers on the two-year investigation into claims made by Janet Hodgson and her sister, Marga, in 1977 that a supernatural entity had entered their family’s apartment and was doing everything from knocking furniture around to throwing the 11-year-old girl around her bedroom. The primary focus falls on inventor and Society for Psychical Research (SPR) investigator Maurice Grosse as he looked into the claims and attempted to come to a conclusion.

The Docuseries Features Actors Lip-Syncing Recordings From The Real Enfield Investigation

The docuseries has elements of both documentary and drama filmmaking as the audio is primarily taken directly from Maurice Grosse’s recordings with the actions being recreated by actors lip-syncing in sets based on images and descriptions of the Hodgson home. The actors look remarkably similar to the real people they are portraying, which has a certain effect on the viewer.

The Enfield Poltergeist Is A Blend Of Supernatural Horror And Psychological Drama

The Enfield Poltergeist, at times, feels like a great horror movie due to the terrifying scenes and unnerving recordings that they play throughout the series. However, in addition to feeling like a supernatural horror film, the series also feels like a psychological thriller or drama, especially in the final chapter when more details about Maurice Grosse and Janet Hodgson’s life experiences are further explored.

All Four Episodes Are Available Now

The Enfield Poltergeist consists of four episodes that are all around 60 minutes in length, give or take. And if you feel so obliged, all four chapters can be watched right now, as Apple TV+ released the series all at once instead of weekly.

The Docuseries Is Rated TV-MA

This may not come as a surprise, but The Enfield Poltergeist is rated TV-MA. This is mostly due to the language, violence, and intense situations that are present throughout the docuseries’ four chapters. It’s nothing terribly shocking, but this is definitely not something you want to watch with young children or the faint of heart.

If all of this sounds good to you, go ahead and give The Enfield Poltergeist a spin. But do remember, you’ll need an Apple TV+ subscription to check out this new 2023 TV show .