The Fall Of The House Of Usher's Kate Siegel Revealed Her Vile Character Is Based On A Pixar Character, And I'm Obsessed

Mike Flanagan and Kate Siegel, the power couple renowned for their collaborative work in horror movies and suspense series like The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass, now present their latest joint venture. The Fall of The House of Usher, which some are already hailing as the scariest of Flanagan's series , is here just in time for the spooky season. In a new interview, The Time Traveler’s Wife alum shared a jaw-dropping revelation about her character's inspiration. Brace yourself because this revelation is utterly mind-blowing; this Disney-Pixar connection has quickly become my latest obsession.

In an exclusive new video interview for the show's Electronic Press Kit (EPKS) and posted to the Mike Flanagan Source’s X (formerly Twitter) account , Kate dropped a bombshell that will surely send fans of both The Fall of The House of Usher and Pixar buzzing. According to the Hush actress, her character drew inspiration from an unexpected source - Mirage from The Incredibles. In her words:

Camille is entirely based on a character named Mirage from The Incredibles. When I was a little girl, she was like my Jessica Rabbit. Like I thought she was the most beautiful woman I could imagine. She is the one that tricks Mr. Incredible into coming and being kidnapped. Once you’ve seen it, you can’t unsee it. So sorry to spoil all of your childhood dreams, but Camille is just Mirage.

It’s honestly surprising that I didn’t immediately connect the Gerald’s Game actress to Mirage, especially with her striking platinum-blonde hair. But as she mentioned in the video, which you can watch embedded below, now I can’t help but see the resemblance.

The Edgar Allen Poe adaptation-mashup has been met with resounding praise from critics and viewers, boasting an impressive 89 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes . The limited series' synopsis sets the stage, describing it as a tale of two ruthless siblings who strive to secure their fortune and family legacy. However, their dynasty begins to crumble as their heirs mysteriously meet untimely fates, one by one.

While the source of inspiration for Camille lies in the realm of one of the best 2000s family films rather than the horror genre, the connection between these two characters is indeed uncanny. Mirage and Camille share an alluring and enigmatic quality, capable of manipulating the world around them. The revelation not only highlights the Occulus performer's immense talent in portraying complex characters but also adds an intriguing layer of depth to the character of Camille–only solidifying Usher as my new favorite horror show .

On a lighter note, fans delved deeper into this revelation, with some noting Kate Siegel's interesting choice of words when she mentioned being a "young girl." Given that The Incredibles was released in 2004, she would have been nearly 22 at the time of the movie's release. The 41-year-old star playfully addressed this in a tweet :

DOING THESE EPKS IS VERY AWKWARD. and sometimes I don’t always say exactly what I mean. I’m 41. but thank you all for doing the math and embarrassing me.

Hey, 22 is the new 12. Let’s cut Kate some slack!

Siegel's portrayal of Camille is undeniably captivating, and the revelation that her character draws inspiration from a childhood classic adds an extra layer of intrigue to the show. As we continue to unravel the mysteries of the Usher family, especially given that jaw-dropping ending and their dark history, it's evident that this Mirage-inspired character will linger in our nightmares long after the series' conclusion.