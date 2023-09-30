Critics Are Calling Mike Flanagan’s The Fall Of The House Of Usher An ‘Exquisite’ Reimagining Of Edgar Allan Poe
The new horror series hits Netflix on October 12.
Mike Flanagan has carved out a nice space for himself on Netflix with horror series, including The Midnight Club, The Haunting of Hill House and more. His next project has been in development for a couple of years, as he takes on Edgar Allan Poe with The Fall of the House Of Usher, and finally this one is set for release just in time for spooky season with an October 12 drop for Netflix subscription holders. Critics were able to screen the full series early, and they’re calling it an exquisite tribute to the macabre storyteller.
Fans of Mike Flanagan’s previous projects will see some familiar faces in The Fall of the House of Usher. Carla Gugino, T’Nia Miller, Henry Thomas, Samantha Sloyan, Rahul Kohli, Zach Gilford, Annabeth Gish and Kate Siegel are among those returning for the tale of the doomed Usher family. Critics have weighed in on the upcoming series, and CinemaBlend’s Nick Venable is calling it his new favorite horror series. He says:
While some people criticized the slow burn of Midnight Mass, Mike Flanagan said The Fall of the House of Usher will be different, describing it as “aggressive and rock ‘n roll and over the top and just violent and insane and horrific.” Amy West of GamesRadar admits to missing a little of the emotional depth from previous series, but gives it 3.5 stars out of 5, saying that overall it's a fun, bloodsoaked watch. West writes:
Linda Codega of Gizmodo calls the series “exquisite,” noting that it’s not just an adaptation of Poe’s The Fall of the House of Usher, but a “masterful retelling” of his entire collection. Codega continues:
Fans of Edgar Allan Poe will recognize nonstop references to his work; however knowledge of the gothic poet is certainly not a prerequisite, according to Therese Lacson of Collider, who gives the series a B+ and says:
Belen Edwards of Mashable calls The Fall of the House of Usher part horrifying family tale, part brilliant adaptation, as Mike Flanagan and his cast draw you into a scary story that you simply can’t tear yourself away from. The critic continues:
This sounds like a great option as Halloween approaches, especially for those who are fans of Mike Flanagan’s previous projects. You won’t have to wait too much longer to binge the horror series either, with The Fall of the House of Usher coming to Netflix on Thursday, October 12. In the meantime check out what else is new and coming soon to Netflix, as well as all of the upcoming horror movies headed our way.
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
