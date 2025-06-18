The Housemaid's Paul Feig Said People Will Be Clutching Their Pearls Over His Movie. As I Fan Of The Book, I Have A Theory About Why

Ok, if I didn't want The Housemaid adaptation before, I definitely like it more now based on what Paul Feig just said about it.

At CineEurope 2025 (via Deadline) in June 2025, director Paul Feig joined the stage during the Lionsgate panel to tease his upcoming book-to-screen adaptation of the popular Freida McFadden novel with a few first-look clips,. To further tease the movie, which is part of the 2025 movie schedule., he said this:

Bring your pearls, because you will clutch them!

Excuse me? That seriously just made my curiosity shoot up, as if it wasn't high enough already. As someone who has read the novel, I do have some idea of what he might be referring to – or at least a few seasons.

Beware of SPOILERS if you haven't read The Housemaid down below! It's a book that's totally worth reading before the film.

In The Housemaid, there are plenty of moments that might make people have that "clutch your pearls" moment – like Andrew turning on Nina and showing his true side, or maybe the ending scene. But to me, the real "clutch your pearls" moment surrounds Nina, played in the movie by Amanda Seyfried.

The big twist of the story revolves around the fact that from the beginning, Nina has essentially been setting up her husband to fall in love with Millie, and for Millie to show interest in Andrew so that Nina could escape her marriage to Andrew. The man himself was a terrible human being, and Nina had no way out – not unless Andrew willingly left her.

From there, we start to see everything explained throughout the first half of the book – why Nina was acting so strange, why she was constantly yelling at Millie, and why there were strange things happening in the house. It was all Nina’s doing, and it’s a moment that really makes you gasp when reading.

It's one of the significant twists of the series and what really makes The Housemaid stand out as a mystery novel. In the end, both Nina and Millie end up working together to take down Andrew thanks to some outside help from Enzo. The moment it's revealed that Nina set the whole thing up, that's when everything really starts to go down.

Honestly, I could totally see this. Paul Feig has been known to make movies that certainly have twist after twist, such as A Simple Favour. I could see him making this twist 20 times more impactful in the film adaptation.

With the cast he has, fingers crossed it'll be played to perfection. While Sydney Sweeney is mainly known for her role in the Euphoria cast, she has made waves over the last couple of years with roles in shows and movies like Anyone But You, The White Lotus, and more. The Housemaid could become one of Amanda Seyfried's best movies, as she is a fantastic choice for Nina.

As for the two male leads – Brandon Sklenar and Michele Morrone - I have a strong feeling that both of them are also going to excel, too, if the twist is what I think it's going to be. December 2025 can't come quickly enough!