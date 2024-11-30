The Handmaid's Tale Season 6: What We Know So Far

The streaming wars have been in full effect for years, and each service had its own share of popular originals. For those with a Hulu subscription, that includes The Handmaid's Tale. The sixth and final season is on the way, which will be followed by a spinoff The Testaments. And while we wait to see how June's story ends, here's what we know about Season 6 of the popular dystopian series.

The Season 5 finale of The Handmaid's Tale left off on a truly wild cliffhanger, which is why the wait for new episodes has been so difficult for fans like myself. Safety in Canada was no longer guaranteed for the show's protagonist after her would-be assassin dies in the hospital, with Luke getting arrested so she could leave the country. And it seems like the story could seemingly go anywhere in Season 6. Let's break down what limited information we know about the final chapter.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Of course, the biggest questions that fans have about The Handmaid's Tale Season 6 is exactly when the new chapter will premiere on Hulu. After all, the fifth season ended back in November of 2022. So exactly when are we finally going back to Gilead?

Unfortunately, there is no concrete release date for Season 6's premiere. But there is good news. Because when Hulu and Elisabeth Moss revealed the first set of images from the final Handmaid's Tale season, she did confirm that the new season will arrive sometime in the Spring of 2025. As filming for the beloved series' final chapter continues, hopefully we'll get more information about exactly when to expect Season 6 to premiere on Hulu on the 2025 TV schedule.

Most of the Handmaid's Tale cast is expected to return.

(Image credit: Hulu)

The Handmaid's Tale cast is made up of stellar actors, many of whom have become better known thanks to their roles on the Emmy-winning series. But we've lost some of them along the way, thanks to twist behind and in front of the camera. I mean, who could forget Waterford's brutal death in Season 4?

Actors who are confirmed to be returning for the final chapter include Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski, O-T Fagbenle , Samira Wiley, and Bradley Whitford, and Ann Dowd. Unfortunately, Alexis Bledel's departure as Emily is looking permanent, although fans would love learn what happened to that fan favorite character following her departure. And while Nick's wife seemingly left him, I have to wonder if we'll see her again in future episodes.

Another character whose fate is unclear is Madeline Brewer's Janine, who was last seen being arrested in the Season 5 finale (despite Aunt Lydia's protests). Will she finally be killed, or is there still hope for everyone's favorite cycloptic Handmaid? Only time will tell.

How did Season 5 end?

(Image credit: Hulu)

Season 5 of The Handmaid's Tale was another wild chapter, one that showed that June still isn't safe, despite her escape from Gilead. Anti-refugee sentiments in Canada reached a boiling point, and when June was run over and nearly killed by an agent sent from Gilead, things went from bad to worse. Luke understandably saved his wife and attacked the man behind the wheel, but because he died in the Hospital, it became clear that the couple (and baby Nichole) had to run.

Unfortunately, the Canadian police was checking IDs of people trying to get out, and Luke ends up sacrificing himself so June and Nichole could successfully get out of Toronto. And just like that, they were separated all over again. Presumably his story will continue in Canada, as will Moira and Rita's.

While Serena Joy originally found safety in The Wheelers in Canada, it became clear that Mrs. Wheeler had her eye on her son Noah, and that Serena was in danger of basically being an unofficial Handmaid herself. She escapes Toronto on the same train, where she unexpectedly reunites with June.

When we last saw Nick, he was in Gilead jail after punching Commander Lawrence at his wedding. It's unclear if he'll get a slap on the wrist or a more extreme punishment. But considering he agreed to be a mole to protect June, the stakes definitely feel high.

Has The Handmaid's Tale Season 6 started filming?

(Image credit: Hulu)

A number of projects were delayed as a result of the WGA and SAG strikes. The Handmaid's Tale was seemingly just another one of these titles, which is why it's been so long for Season 6 to finally begin production. And while we wait for the release date, fans can rest easy that production on the final season began back in September of 2024. Elisabeth Moss confirmed this news on Instagram with a post you can see below:

Photos from the first few episodes of Season 6 followed a few months later, offering cryptic but exciting looks at characters like June, Nick, Serena Joy, and Moira. We'll have to see how many of them actually survive the final season of The Handmaid's Tale, as the stakes definitely feel high for the dystopian series.

Where Will Season 6 Air?

(Image credit: Hulu)

Of course, in order to follow the sixth and final season of The Handmaid's Tale, fans are going to be wondering exactly how to watch the series. And for those unaware, the show is available exclusively to stream with a Hulu subscription. Which plan you choose is up to the person, but it won't be airing on cable.

How Will The Handmaid's Tale connect to The Testaments?

(Image credit: Hulu)

While it's a bummer that The Handmaid's Tale will be ending with its upcoming sixth season, there is an upside: we'll be getting more stories set in Gilead with the spinoff The Testaments. Based off the Margaret Atwood sequel novel of the same name, that series will presumably have a ton of connective tissue to the original.

In the book, there are three narrators: An adolescent Nichole who was unaware of her true identity, June's daughter Hannah who was raised in Gilead, and Aunt Lydia herself. Ann Dowd hasn't been officially announced as part of the cast of the spinoff, but it would make a great deal of sense for to her to return, and for Season 6 to start laying the narrative seeds of her story.