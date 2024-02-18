How To Watch BAFTAs 2024 Online And Stream Live From Anywhere

How To Watch BAFTAs 2024

Watch BAFTAs 2024: Preview

Despite creating a film catalogue so rich it's the envy of many of his peers, Christopher Nolan has never won a BAFTA. Surely that changes on Sunday. His blockbuster Oppenheimer is up for 13 awards at BAFTAs 2024, including best film, director, leading actor (Cillian Murphy) and supporting actress (Emily Blunt), and at this point it would be plain cruel if the Londoner was left empty-handed – again – at Britain’s biggest night of film.

The film with the next-most nominations is Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things, though Lanthimos himself has been overlooked, followed by Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Barbie and Saltburn.

Anchoring proceedings at Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall for the first time is national treasure David Tennant, and he'll be joined on stage by a who's who of big shot presenters, including Andrew Scott, Bryce Dallas Howard, Callum Turner, Cate Blanchett, Daisy Edgar Jones, David Beckham, Deepika Padukone, Dua Lipa, Gillian Anderson, Himesh Patel, Hugh Grant, Idris Elba and Keegan-Michael Key.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor will perform “Murder on the Dancefloor”, which was given a new lease of life by Saltburn 22 years after its release, while Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham will deliver a musical number of her own.

Tune in to see who will scoop up those iconic BAFTA masks, deliver sweet red carpet looks (like the little black dress-wearing Margot Robbie) and find out how to watch BAFTAs 2024 online from anywhere.

How To Watch BAFTAs 2024 online in the UK

(Image credit: BBC)

You'll be able to watch the 77th British Academy Film Awards on BBC One at 7pm GMT on Sunday, February 18, hosted by David Tennant.

The three-hour ceremony is shown on a two-hour delay, which alllows producers to edit out any potentially controversial moments and shrink it to two hours.

BBC One is a free-to-air channel in the UK, though it requires a TV licence to watch live and on-demand programs. Whether you want to watch BAFTAs 2024 live on linear TV or through a device, you can do so on BBC iPlayer, where the award show will also be available to stream after its broadcast, too.

Signing up for a BBC iPlayer account is free. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. B1A 1AA).

You can also live stream the Red Carpet Show for free on YouTube from 3pm.

Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer back home.

How to watch BAFTAs 2024 from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch the BAFTAs just as you would at home.

While BBC iPlayer is for licence fee-paying Brits and blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN, which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK based server and tune into all the programmes on BBC iPlayer from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch BAFTAs 2024 as if you were at home with a VPNOffering a 30-day money back guarantee, try out ExpressVPN, the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services including BBC iPlayer and BritBox, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Run into any problems? ExpressVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose a VPN and install it – our go-to recommendation is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to a server – for BBC iPlayer, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK

3. Go to the live stream you wish to access – for the BAFTAs head to BBC iPlayer.

Watch BAFTAs 2024 online in the US, Canada, and Australia

(Image credit: BritBox)

Viewers in the United States, Canada, and Australia, can watch BAFTAs 2024 on BritBox.

In the US, a BritBox subscription costs $8.99 per month or $89.99 per year, but for a limited time you can lock in three months for just $9.

For Canadians, BritBox usually costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year, though right now you can pay $9 for your first three months.

In both the US and Canada, you'll be able to watch the BAFTAs live stream from 2pm ET / 11am PT. BritBox is also live streaming the BAFTAs Red Carpet show from 10am ET / 7am PT.

In Australia, a BritBox subscription costs $9.99 per month after a 7-day free trial, or $89.99 per year if you sign up before Thursday, February 22, when it goes up to $99.99.

The BAFTAs live stream will begin at 6am AEDT on Monday, February 19. The Red Carpet show begins at 2am.

Alternatively, you can tune in via the BBC UKTV channel on Foxtel or Fetch, which will broadcast the ceremony at a more sociable time of 8.30pm on Monday evening.

A Brit abroad wanting to watch the BAFTAs the usual way and for free? You can tune into a BAFTAs live stream through BBC iPlayer on any device with the help of a VPN.

BAFTA 2024 Nominations

Best Film

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Director

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Alexander Payne, The Holdovers

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Outstanding British Film

All of Us Strangers

How to Have Sex

Napoleon

The Old Oak

Poor Things

Rye Lane

Saltburn

Scrapper

Wonka

The Zone of Interest

Best Leading Actress

Fantasia Barrino in The Color Purple

Sandra Hüller in Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan in Maestro

Vivian Oparah in Rye Lane

Margot Robbie in Barbie

Emma Stone in Poor Things

Best Leading Actor

Bradley Cooper in Maestro

Colman Domingo in Rustin

Paul Giamatti in The Holdovers

Barry Keoghan in Saltburn

Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer

Teo Yoo in Past Lives

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt in Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks in The Color Purple

Claire Foy in All of Us Strangers

Sandra Hüller in The Zone of Interest

Rosamund Pike in Saltburn

Da'Vine Joy Randolph in The Holdovers

Best Supporting Actor

Robert De Niro in Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. in Oppenheimer

Jacob Elordi in Saltburn

Ryan Gosling in Barbie

Paul Mescal in All of Us Strangers

Dominic Sessa in The Holdovers

EE Rising Star

Phoebe Dynevor

Ayo Edebiri

Jacob Elordi

Mia McKenna-Bruce

Sophie Wilde

Head to the BAFTAs website for the full list of nominations