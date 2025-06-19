Watch The Gilded Age Season 3

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiere Date: Sunday, June 22 (US, CA) | Monday, June 23 (UK, AU) New Episodes: Weekly from 9pm ET / 6pm PT US Stream: Max International Streaming Options: Crave (CA) | Paramount Plus (AU) | Sky/NOW (UK) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch The Gilded Age Season 3: Synopsis

Prepare to get swept up in the third chapter of Julian Fellowes' acclaimed HBO drama, which, judging by advance reviews, is more resplendent than ever. Charting the tensions between the “new money” Russell family and the “old money” van Rhijn-Brooks dynasty in 1880s New York, it’s a sumptuously produced and brilliantly acted series. It's got a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score currently, so expect it to be the most thrilling installment yet. Find out everything you need to watch The Gilded Age Season 3 online with Max in the US and from anywhere with a VPN.

For those who loved Downtown Abbey, The Gilded Age provides another vividly realised depiction of a rich historical period, full of intrigue and drama between a melting pot of social groups, for example, self-made power players and their working class domestics, although this time set in late 19th-century America against a boom of economic prosperity.

And not only does it look a million dollars (it won the Emmy for Outstanding Production Design when it debuted in 2022), but it boasts an exceptional ensemble cast, including Carrie Coon (The White Lotus), Christine Baranski (The Good Wife. The Good Fight), Morgan Spector (Homeland), and Cynthia Nixon (Sex and The City). Advance word is that “The Gilded Age has never been better”: it’s “darker” and “more romantic”, too, at least according to Paste Magazine.

The stakes are high when Season 3 begins. Bertha Russell (Coon) has finally asserted her dominance after winning the “Opera War” and usurping the old guard. But the Russell family’s improved standing looks shaky as her industrialist husband George (Spector) takes on a tremendous risk: building a train route from New York that spans the length of the country.

And when it comes to romance, the show’s women continually find their own desires curbed by social convention. Gladys (Louisa Jacobson) is desperately unhappy about her marriage of convenience to the Duke of Buckingham, wanting, perhaps naively, to marry for love, while the courtship of Peggy (Denée Benton) and Dr William Kirkland (new cast member Jordan Donica) is looked down on by his affluent family.

Hailed by Entertainment Weekly as “the show's most satisfying and entertaining outing yet,” catch each new episode with our following guide explaining how to watch The Gilded Age Season 3 online and from anywhere in the world with a VPN.

Watch The Gilded Age Season 3 online in the US

(Image credit: Max)

The Emmy-winning historical drama is back! Those located in the US can watch The Gilded Age Season 3 on HBO at 9pm ET / 6pm PT, or on streaming service Max, beginning from Sunday, June 22, with brand-new episodes arriving weekly (see our episode schedule below for further details).

Cut the cord? Max subscriptions start from $9.99 a month. There are a number of membership options, so if you want to skip commercials and download shows to watch on the go, you can pick the $16.99 a month plan instead. Max has also introduced a more premium tier which throws in 4K streaming too at $20.99 a month.

Alternatively, you can save up to 20% by signing up to its annual rates ($99.99/$169.99/$209.99 a year respectively), or, to get even more bang for your buck, purchase Max as a part of a Disney Plus bundle, with prices starting from $16.99 a month.

Max is available as an add-on channel via Amazon Prime. If you're a new or returning subscriber, there’s a 30-day free Amazon Prime trial up for grabs ($14.99 a month thereafter). The Max add-on will cost $9.99 a month until you cancel.

Alternatively, if you want a more cable-like experience, you can get Max along with the Sling Blue plan and save $5 off your subscription every month alongside over 40 live channels, and plenty of on-demand content, too.

How to watch The Gilded Age online from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch The Gilded Age Season 3 online just as you would at home.

While services like Max block access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch The Gilded Age Season 3 as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Max. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee. You can even get an Amazon gift card worth up to $50 if you sign up today!

How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for Max, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US or Australia.

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for The Gilded Age Season 3, head to Max.

Watch The Gilded Age Season 3 online in Canada

(Image credit: Crave)

In the Great White North, Canadians can watch The Gilded Age Season 3 online simultaneous with its US release – but they’ll need a Crave subscription. The new season debuts on June 22, with episodes added at 9pm ET/PT every Sunday evening.

Up until July 7, if you snatch up a Crave sub now you can secure a reduced price for three months. The Basic plan is currently CA$6.99 a month (typically CA$11.99) and provides a HD stream on one device. The Standard plan is CA$8.99 a month (CA$14.99 thereafter) with top resolutions available and the ability to watch across four devices, while the Premium option costs CA$13.99 (CA$22 when promo period ends), and lets you watch ad-free, stream live channels, and includes offline downloads.

If you're outside Canada when episodes arrive, make sure to use NordVPN to catch all the action.

How to watch The Gilded Age Season 3 online in the UK

(Image credit: Sky)

Good news for fans of Julian Fellowes! UK viewers can watch The Gilded Age Season 3 in sync with the show’s American release, so long as they have Sky or a membership to NOW.

Episodes will broadcast on Monday, June 23 on the Sky Atlantic and Showcase channel: at 2am BST initially, and again at 9pm BST in the evening. New installments will be available on streaming service NOW the very same day.

Sky TV packages start from £15 a month. Alternatively, sign up to Sky’s streaming service, NOW. You’ll need the Entertainment pass, which currently provides two options: accept a 6-month minimum term membership at £6.99 a month, or pay £9.99 a month and cancel at any time.

Outside the UK right now? If you want to connect to a streaming service like NOW while out of the country, simply download a VPN and get access to the same great content you’d watch back home.

How to watch The Gilded Age Season 3 online in Australia

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Aussies can catch brand-new episodes of this social climbing NYC drama on Paramount Plus, where they can watch The Gilded Age Season 3 from Monday, June 23.

Simply sign-up to access weekly installments of this engrossing, award-winning series. There’s a 7-day free trial to new members, after which you’ll pay from AU$6.99 a month for the Basic, ad-supported plan.

Those traveling outside Australia right now can purchase a VPN to connect to your streaming service of choice and watch your favorite TV shows and movies no matter where you are.

The Gilded Age Season 3 Trailer

The Gilded Age Season 3 | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

Who Is The Cast Of The Gilded Age Season 3?

Carrie Coon as Bertha Russell

Christine Baranski as Agnes van Rhijn

Cynthia Nixon as Ada Forte

Morgan Spector as George Russell

Louisa Jacobson as Marian Brook

Denée Benton as Peggy Scott

Taissa Farmiga as Gladys Russell

Harry Richardson as Larry Russell

Blake Ritson as Oscar van Rhijn

Ben Ahlers as John "Jack" Trotter

Phylicia Rashad as Mrs. Elizabeth Kirkland

Ashlie Atkinson as Mamie Fish

Dylan Baker as Dr Logan

Kate Baldwin as Nancy Adams Bell

Victoria Clark as Joan Carlton

John Ellison Conlee as Weston

Michael Cumpsty as Lord Mildmay

Kelley Curran as Mrs. Enid Winterton

Nathan Lane as Ward McAllister

Bill Camp as JP Morgan

Merritt Wever as Monica O'Brien

Leslie Uggams as Mrs. Ernestine Brown

LisaGay Hamilton as Frances Ellen Watkins Harper

Jessica Frances as Athena Trumbo

Andrea Martin as Madame Dashkova

Jordan Donica as Dr William Kirkland

The Gilded Age Season 3, Episode Release Schedule (US)

The Gilded Age Season 3 – Episode 1: Sunday, June 22

The Gilded Age Season 3 – Episode 2: Sunday, June 29

The Gilded Age Season 3 – Episode 3: Sunday, July 6

The Gilded Age Season 3 – Episode 4: Sunday, July 13

The Gilded Age Season 3 – Episode 5: Sunday, July 20

The Gilded Age Season 3 – Episode 6: Sunday, July 27

The Gilded Age Season 3 – Episode 7: Sunday, August 3

The Gilded Age Season 3 – Episode 8: Sunday, August 10

What To Expect From The Gilded Age Season 3: As per the Warner Bros. Discovery Press Release: “The American Gilded Age was a period of immense economic and social change, when empires were built, but no victory came without sacrifice. Following the Opera War, the old guard is weakened and the Russells stand poised to take their place at the head of society. Bertha sets her sights on a prize that would elevate the family to unimaginable heights while George risks everything on a gambit that could revolutionize the railroad industry — if it doesn’t ruin him first. Across the street, the Brook household is thrown into chaos as Agnes refuses to accept Ada’s new position as lady of the house. Peggy meets a handsome doctor from Newport whose family is less than enthusiastic about her career. As all of New York hastens toward the future, their ambition may come at the cost of what they truly hold dear.”