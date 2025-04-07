How To Watch Celebrity Big Brother UK 2025 Online And Live Stream Season 24 For Free From Anywhere

How To Watch Celebrity Big Brother UK 2025 Online

Watch Celebrity Big Brother UK 2025: Preview

The VIP edition of Big Brother is back with an almost daily dose of unmissable entertainment. Fashion-forward hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best will welcome a new group of celebs to the house, who’ll live, sleep, nominate, and spill the tea all while under the omnipresent eye of Big Brother. Often surprising, always compelling, we explain below how to watch Celebrity Big Brother UK 2025 online and stream every episode free on ITVX from anywhere.

Five years after Channel 5 dropped the iconic reality series from its lineup – coincidentally, now celebrating its 25th anniversary – ITV acquired the rights to the format and brought it back to life. Since then, the rebooted show and its celebrity spin-off have garnered impressive viewing figures for the network. In less than two years, it’s claimed that the rebranded franchise has collectively been streamed over 100 million times.

This star-studded special edition offers the same addictive antics as the civilian iteration, as a group of relative strangers are isolated together from the outside world, where cameras and microphones capture their every mumbled word and action. There’s the same candid, Diary Room confessionals, repeat rulebreakers named-and-shamed around the sofas (*Cough cough* Louis Walsh *Cough*), petty squabbles, unlikely friendships, and weekly nominations as housemates each pick two VIPs (Very Irritating People) to potentially face the public vote and a live eviction, with the remaining housemate crowned the winner.

Of course, Celebrity Big Brother promises the clash of even bigger egos, and the chance for a behind-the-scenes peak into the real lives of a range of media personalities – politicians, TV stars, musicians, sporting legends – eager to divulge stories of their time in the spotlight.

ITV's inaugural season included The X Factor’s Sharon Osbourne, reggae musician Levi Roots, and Love Island legend Ekin-Su, and ended with the Bolton-born David Potts being named the series champion. But which well-known media personalities will descend on the Big Brother house this year? It's been revealed Season 4 winner of Drag Race UK Danny Beard will enter the house alongside Love Islander Chris Hughes. Bringing the drama will be Soap actress Patsy Palmer. It wouldn't be a British reality competition with an MP either, with Conservative politician Michael Fabricant the oldest 'celebrity' to enter the Big Brother house this season.

Something for the Americans, Dance Moms and TikTok star JoJo Siwa will be joined by professional boxer and actor Mickey Rourke.

Stream the hit show now with our guide, detailing how to watch Celebrity Big Brother UK 2025 and catch daily episodes 100% free online and from anywhere in the world.

How to Watch Celebrity Big Brother UK 2025 online in the UK

(Image credit: ITV)

Let the Diary Room rants begin! You can watch Celebrity Big Brother UK 2025 either on ITV or through ITVX when the hit reality series returns to our screens on Monday, April 7.

New episodes are broadcast daily (except Saturdays): Monday to Fridays at 9pm BST, and on Sundays at 10pm BST. Companion show Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live follows immediately after each broadcast over on ITV2.

ITV1 and ITV2 are free-to-air channels in the UK, though they requires a TV licence to watch live. However, you don't need one to watch catch-up TV, which you can do via ITVX, ITV's on-demand streaming platform.

Signing up for an ITVX account if easy, and most importantly, FREE. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. B1A 1AA).

Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access ITVX back home

How to watch Celebrity Big Brother UK from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Celebrity Big Brother UK online just as you would at home.

While ITVX is for licence fee-paying Brits and blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN, which can change your IP address, allowing you to watch UK TV online by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK based server and tune into all the programmes on ITVX from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Can I watch Celebrity Big Brother UK 2025 in the US, Canada, or Australia?

Unfortunately for franchise fans abroad, and jet-setting UK citizens, Celebrity Big Brother UK 2025 isn’t licensed to watch abroad. The spin-off is only available to watch exclusively on ITV and ITVX in the UK.

Despite the main show continuing to be a hit in these countries, the Celebrity edition hasn’t had much luck abroad. It’s been broadcast just a handful of times in the US, with even fewer iterations of the VIP edition in Australia and Canada.

A UK resident currently out of the country? You can always port yourself back home and watch concurrent with the UK using a VPN.

Everything you need to know about Celebrity Big Brother UK 2025

(Image credit: ITV)

Who Is On Celebrity Big Brother This Year?

Angellica Bell, 49 - TV presenter

Chesney Hawkes, 53 - Singer

Chris Hughes, 32 - Love Island UK finalist

Daley Thompson, 66 - Former decathlete

Danny Beard, 32 - Drag Race UK S4 winner

Donna Preston, 38 - Actress

Ella Wise, 24 - Only Way is Essex star

Jack P. Shepher, 37 - Actor

JoJo Siwa, 21 - Singer, dance, actor

Michael Fabricant, 74 - Conservative Party politician

Mickey Rourke, 72 - Former boxer and actor

Patsy Palmer, 53 - Actor

Trisha Goddard, 67 - TV presenter

Celebrity Big Brother UK 2025 Trailer

Ahead of launch night, watch the Celebrity Big Brother UK 2025 promo, below.

What Date Is Celebrity Big Brother Starting? Mark your calendars! Celebrity Big Brother UK 2025 returns on Monday, April 7, with a 90-minute launch episode that will see our famous contestants entering the Big Brother house.

Is Celebrity Big Brother On Every Night? Technically, yes. The main series will air every day on ITV1 (except Saturdays) beginning April 7, with each episode followed by companion show Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live. And for those who need more juicy house action? Celebrity Big Brother: Live Stream is available exclusively on ITVX a whopping seven days a week (Sun-Fri at 11pm BST, and from 9pm on Saturdays).

Where Is The Celebrity Big Brother UK Season 24 House Located? The location of the Big Brother house has moved, and the iconic set has been remodelled, too. Previously situated at Garden Studios, housemates will now be based at Titan Studios, on Kendall Avenue in West London. And, in one of many design changes, the mezzanine level has been scrapped in favor of a single-story layout.

Who Is Hosting Celebrity Big Brother UK 2025? Stylish best buds AJ Odudu and Will Best are back and welcoming a new contingent of celebrity contestants to the house. They dynamic duo have been the show’s hosts since the programme was revived in 2023 by ITV.

Will Marcus Bentley Return To Narrate Celebrity Big Brother? Of course! The series wouldn’t be the same without the Geordie tones of Marcus Bentley. He’s been the voice of the UK version of Big Brother and its VIP spin-off from the very beginning back in 2000.

What Channel Can I Watch Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live On? Immediately after Celebrity Big Brother, turn over to ITV2 for Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live, which is where you can watch outgoing housemates’ interviews, hear the latest hot gossip, and catch plenty of unaired, behind-the-scenes moments.

Who Won Celebrity Big Brother 2024? Bolton-born reality TV star David Potts, best known for Ibiza Weekender, was crowned the winner of Celebrity Big Brother UK 2024 in March, with Strictly Come Dancing’s Nikita Kuzmin finishing in second place.