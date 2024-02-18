Margot Robbie Is Still Promoting Barbie, But Barbicore Era May Be Over As She Rocks A Little Black Dress

Margot Robbie has spent the majority of the last several months paying homage to Barbie via many outfits. The fashion statement, affectionately called Barbicore , has been popular outside of the confines of the actual Barbie cast , however. In fact, it has infected red carpets galore for a year or more as the flick hit the movie release schedule and then waltzed its way into awards season. Meanwhile, Robbie looked great at her most recent awards event, but the pink hue was noticeably absent.

This prompts me to ask the question: Is Barbicore finally on its way out? Let's take a look at the recent event and what's next.

Margot Robbie was recently seen with her husband Tom Ackerley at a Pre-BAFTA event party in London. The event was held by Charles Finch & Chanel at Loulous (a private club) and Margot Robbie was one of many a-listers who attended the event, along with some other big names included Regé-Jean Page and Emily Blunt. While we’ve seen celebrities from Megan Fox to Sydney Sweeney rock Barbiecore in the past, the only pink I really saw at this event came from Across The Spider-Verse composer Daniel Pemberton.

Granted this was an event hosted by Chanel, so it’s really fitting that Robbie chose a Chanel bag and a sequined dress to match. Here’s a closer look at her great ‘fit if you want to see the design at the top of the sequined dress or a close-up of her red lip.

The BAFTAs air on February 18th, so we'll find out soon if the actress is going to return to her Barbicore roots for the bit event. In general Barbie’s positive buzz and awards noms have meant that Margot Robbie has been around a lot during awards season, and that should only continue as we get closer to the 2024 Oscars , where the movie is nominated for Best Picture, and Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera are both nominated in the Best Supporting category.

The movie also has a smattering of additional Academy nominations, including Best Song and Best Adapted Screenplay (which is interesting because at the BAFTAs it is nominated in Original Screenplay). In fact, the BAFTAs also nominated Margot Robbie in the Best Actress category, marking another major change from the US Award event. Finally, Greta Gerwig's director snub has been seen as a WTF moment, but she also did not land a nom at tonight's awards, which is one of the more interesting parallels between the two awards shows. Gosling and Ferrera are probably not happy.

While all this is quite fascinating, clearly my eye tonight will be on what everyone'll be wearing. I'm just not quite ready to put away my hot pink platforms yet.