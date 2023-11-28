How To Watch The Great British Bake Off Final 2023 From Anywhere

How To Watch The Great British Bake Off Final 2023

Swipe to scroll horizontally UK Air Date: Tuesday, November 28 at 8pm GMT on Channel 4 Free Stream: Channel 4 (UK) International Streams: Netflix (US) | Binge (AU) | TVNZ+ (NZ) (broadcast dates below) Watch Anywhere: Stream from anywhere with ExpressVPN

Watch The Great British Bake Off Final: Preview

Note that this article contains spoilers about Season 14 of The Great British Bake Off. If you are not yet caught up and don't wish to know which bakers are in the final, then head to our general spoiler-free guide on how to watch The Great British Bake Off.

Put down the piping bag. Silence the stand mixer. Step away from the whisk. After nine tumultuous weeks in the tent, the grand final of The Great British Bake Off – or The Great British Baking Show as it's known in North America – is here, and you can find out who will be crowned Season 14's champion baker with our guide to watch The Great British Bake Off Final online from wherever you are.

Last week's emotional semi-final saw a tearful Tasha leave the tent, with Dan, Josh and Matty the last men standing. All three have impressed the judges with their skills over the course of the series, bagging six Star Baker awards (two each) between them across the nine previous episodes.

Thanks to his tremendous Tarte aux Pommes technical, perfect Pudding Financiers and lush Lemon, Blackberry & Blackcurrant Millefoglie, Josh was made the semi's Star Baker. So if there's any such thing as the form book when it comes to Bake Off, then he has the momentum heading into the final three bakes.

The temperature in the kitchen gets turned up to boiling point for the GBBO final, with the level of difficulty increasing again. Things may go all the way down to the showstopping celebration cake, that will really separate the men from the boys. New host Alison Hammond will return, too, after missing the stressful semi-final due to being unwell.

Find out all the details about the Season 14 climax below including how to watch The Great British Bake Off Final 2023 online around the world and more details about this year's three finalists.

Watch The Great British Bake Off Final 2023 online in the UK

(Image credit: Channel 4)

The grand final of The Great British Bake Off Season 14 will be shown on free-to-air Channel 4 in the UK, at 8pm GMT on Tuesday, November 28.

If you prefer to watch online or aren't able to stream the final live, then you can watch The Great British Bake Off on the network's on-demand service now simply called Channel 4, which you can access on desktop and through a number of devices via its app. While watching any live TV in the UK requires a TV licence, you won't need one for watching on catch-up.

It's free to sign up to stream Channel 4. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. SW1P 2TX).

Away from the UK while GBBO final is on? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access Channel 4 like you would at home

How to watch The Great British Bake Off Final from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch The Great British Bake Off Final just as you would at home.

While Channel 4 blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens currently in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and tune into all the programmes on Channel 4 from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch The Great British Bake Off Final as if you were at home with a VPN

Of all the VPNs out there that can help change your IP address, ExpressVPN is the very best around for streaming. And not just Channel 4, either... it's great for watching other streaming services when overseas, too. It runs on pretty much every device you can think of, has superb 24/7 customer service if you need help, and even has a 30-day money back guarantee so that you can try it out risk-free.

How To Use A VPN To Unblock Streaming Services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install - as we say, ExpressVPN is the total package when it comes to great streaming VPNs

2. Connect to a server - most good VPNs make it super simple to connect to a server in the UK or whatever country you require

3. Stream away! - login to your streaming service – Channel 4 in this instance - and stream The Great British Bake Off Final like you were in your home country

How to watch The Great British Baking Show Final online in the US

(Image credit: Netflix)

The 2023 final of the The Great British Baking Show as it's known across the Atlantic will land on Netflix US on Friday, December 1 at 3am ET / 12am PT.

The streaming giant is of course available to watch on pretty much every device going and currently starts from $6.99 a month, or $15.49 if you want to ditch all ads.

A Brit abroad looking for your free stream? Get a VPN to access Channel 4 while in the States.

Watch The Great British Bake Off Final in Australia

(Image credit: Binge)

Australian Bake Off fans are a few weeks behind the UK, which means that the series final isn't due to air until Tuesday, January 16 at 7.30pm AEDT on the LifeStyle Food channel.

Foxtel's streaming services Foxtel Now and Binge will also make the show available to stream Down Under from that date.

Binge is a great value option and is available on a whole host of devices (including smartphones, games consoles, Smart TVs, Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, etc), costs from only $10 per month and you can give it a go with a 7-day FREE trial.

An alternative option is Foxtel Now, a slightly pricier service that lets you either watch Fox Showcase programming live or on-demand as and when you want. Its Entry pack begins at AU$25 a month.

Can I watch The Great British Baking Show Final in Canada?

Canadian fans of The Great British Baking Show will have to wait a while. Season 14 hasn't yet started on its usual home on CBC, and we wouldn't expect it to start airing until some time in 2024.

Of course, if you're an American traveling north of the border but want to access Netflix and stream this year's Baking Show final, you can do so with a VPN.

How to watch The Great British Bake Off Final in New Zealand

(Image credit: TVNZ+)

Season 14 is only about halfway through being showed in New Zealand, so The Great British Bake Off Final is still a few weeks off.

The final will be showed on TVNZ1 every on Saturday, January 6 at 7pm.

That also means you can watch and catch up on the network's free TVNZ+ streaming platform, which is available on web browsers, smartphones and apps on a wide range of streaming devices.

Signing up is easy and 100% free to do. Simply pop in your details including an email address and password – no zip code required!

Everything We Know About The Great British Bake Off Final

What Will Be Baked In The Great British Bake Off Final 2023? Channel 4 keep things pretty close to their chest when it comes to giving away what's to come in future episodes of The Great British Bake Off. So we only really know what's on Channel 4's own listings: "The finalists make a pastry Signature, a sticky Technical and a showstopping celebration cake."

Who Is In The 2023 Great British Bake Off Final? Season 14 of the Great British Bake Off has an all-male final, with Dan, Josh and Matty the last trio of bakers. All three were named Star Baker twice during the series, with Dan's ‘Pale Blue Dot’ Meringue Bombe, Josh's mixed-fruits Millefoglie, and Matty's ‘Sports’ Buffet all impressing the judges in the final few weeks of the competition.

Great British Bake Off Finalists: Who Is Dan? Dan Hunter is a 42-year-old resource planner from Cheshire. He was Season 14's first Star Baker, impressing the judges with his Rhubarb & Custard' Vertical Layer Cake and 'Bruno' Cake. He repeated the feat in Episode 7's Dessert Week, thanks to an unusual array of ‘Thai Green Curry’ Crème Caramels, technically excellent treacle puddings and ‘Pale Blue Dot’ Meringue Bombe. But he did have a wobble during Bread Week when his Devonshire Splits technical was rated as the worst of all the contestants'.

Great British Bake Off 2023 Finalists: Who Is Josh? Josh Smalley is a 27-year-old chemistry researcher from Leicestershire. The youngest of this year's finalists, Josh took a while to grow into the series with some middling results in the first few weeks. But things really took a turn for the tasty during Botanical Week in Episode 6, in which his Lemon & Blueberry Spiced Buns and Rhubarb, Raspberry & Hibiscus Floral Dessert helped him earn his first Star Baker award. Josh then had a superb semi-final, wowing Prue, Paul and co with his Perfect Pudding Financiers, Lemon, Blackberry & Blackcurrant Millefoglie showstopper and technically excellent Tarte aux Pommes.