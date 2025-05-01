‘I Had To Defend Myself’: Jeremy Renner Explains Why He Turned Down Hawkeye Season 2, And I Completely Get Where He’s Coming From
He felt strongly about this.
It’s been a minute since we’ve seen Jeremy Renner playing Clint Barton, a.k.a. Hawkeye, in the MCU, and there’s still no word on if he’ll reprise the role in upcoming Marvel movies and/or upcoming Marvel TV shows. To be fair, much of this has to do with how Renner was badly injured in a snowplow accident at the start of 2023, resulting in a long recuperation process. However, apparently he had also been approached to do Hawkeye Season 2, but turned it down for a completely understandable reason.
As the actor laid out in an interview with High Performance, this decision didn’t stem from a lack of interest in reprising the archer he’s been playing stretching back to 2011’s Thor. Rather, if he’d agreed to return for another season of Hawkeye, which premiered late 2021, he would have been taking a massive pay cut. As Renner explained:
Yeah, I can understand why Jeremy Renner would have a problem with this. To be clear, it wasn’t outright stated that his pay would have been cut because of his accident; technically we don’t have an official reason. Renner also clarified that he doesn’t hold any ill will towards the people at Marvel Studios and “not even really Disney,” but more specifically at the Mouse House’s accountants, who he described as “penny pinchers.”
Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan
Revisit the events of Hawkeye, or delve into other corners of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, by subscribing to Disney+. The ad-supported plan goes for $9.99 a month, going ad-free costs $15.99 a month, or save 16% and pre-pay $159.99 for a year.
Renner went on to say that he told these accountants to “go fly a kite” after he heard the “insulting offer.” While he’s open to playing Clint Barton again someday, he wants to make sure he’s getting properly compensated, and the amount proposed for Hawkeye Season 2 just wasn’t it. As he put it:
My agreeing with Jeremy Renner that he should get paid just as much for Hawkeye Season 2 as he did in Season 1, if not more so, the fact that another season is even being talked about with him is somewhat surprising. The show has been long labeled as a miniseries, and while Alaqua Cox went on to reprise Maya Lopez in the Echo spinoff, and Hailee Steinfeld cameoed as Kate Bishop in The Marvels, there’s been no indication that Season 2 was in the cards. Maybe if Marvel comes back with a better offer for Renner, that could get Season 2 off the ground in the coming years.
For now, Jeremy Renner can next be seen in Wake Up Dead Man, which will be released sometime in the latter portion of 2025 movies schedule. As far as the MCU goes, Thunderbolts* opens in theaters tonight, and Ironheart will premiere on the 2025 TV schedule on June 24.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Critics Have Seen Thunderbolts*, And They Can’t Stop Talking About Florence Pugh’s ‘Standout’ Performance
The Thunderbolts Get Real About All Those Wrong Asterisk Theories (And The One About Kevin Feige’s Hat Is My Favorite)