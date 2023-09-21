How To Watch American Horror Story Season 12 Online And Stream New Episodes Starring Kim Kardashian

Watch American Horror Story Season 12

Watch American Horror Story Season 12: Synopsis

Amazing acting career. Perfect husband. Oscar on its way. Fame. Fortune. The only thing lacking in Anna Victoria Alcott's (Emma Roberts) picture perfect life is a baby. So when she becomes pregnant, you would think that would be a dream come true...

Come on, people! This is the American Horror Story universe, and the dream soon turns into a nightmare for Anna. She becomes increasingly convinced that there are dark forces at play that are hell-bent on preventing the birth. Her handsome husband and sycophantic entourage are sure it's all in her head. And the spooky stalker lurking in wait behind every corner doesn't exactly help Anna's state of mind, either.

Season 12 of the global hit anthology series is named Delicate and, never afraid to weave spine-chilling spectacle with political allegory, will inevitably be as much anti-misogyny treatise as stylish escapism. The novel it's loosely based upon – Danielle Valentine's Delicate Condition – has itself been described as a "feminist update to Rosemary's Baby".

But perhaps the most eye-catching thing about the build up to American Horror Story Season 12 is the fact that Kim Kardashian is in the cast. Not necessarily known for her acting prowess, there's no doubt that Kardashian's iconic status will bring a tribe of new fans to the already-popular show. She plays Anna's supportive best pal Siobhan, but there's a hint of menace even in her demeanor in the official season trailer (see below).

Keep reading our guide below as we explain how to watch American Horror Story Season 12 online, with international TV channels and advice for cord cutters.

How to watch American Horror Story Season 12 in the US

(Image credit: Hulu)

Got cable? You'll be able to watch American Horror Story Season 12 on FX from Wednesday, September 20 at 10pm ET/PT with its provocative sounding premiere episode 'Multiply Thy Pain'.

After that, the following episodes will air at the same time on Wednesdays. But note that this Delicate season is set to be split, so only air dates for the first three episodes have been confirmed so far.

Even if you're a cord cutter, there are still tons of other avenues open to you to watch AHS. FuboTV is an excellent cable replacement. Its entry-level Pro Plan comes with a lineup of well over 100 channels at $74.99 a month. But, if you’re new to the service, you can test waters before paying anything thanks to its 7-day FREE trial.

A more affordable option is available with a Sling TV subscription. You’ll need to select its Sling Blue plan, which usually costs $45 a month but is currently half price for your first month.

The cheapest streaming option is Hulu, where AHS: Delicate drops a day later than broadcast. Hulu plans start from only $7.99 a month if you don't mind ads, or $14.99 a month to go commercial-free. But if you haven't used Hulu before, you can also give it a try for nothing with its 30-day free trial.

You can get an even better value with the Disney Plus bundle. Combining Hulu with Disney Plus from a mere $9.99 a month, there's thousands of hours of TV to suit all tastes. And if there's a sports fan in the household, you can add ESPN Plus for a just few dollars more.

Alternatively, Hulu + Live TV plan starts from $69.99 a month and includes 85+ premium TV channels, all Hulu content on catch-up, as well as access to Disney+ and sports specialist ESPN+ if you pay just a $1 more.

Overseas and not in the States right now? Use a VPN to access Hulu from anywhere and don't miss new episodes of American Horror Story Season 12 by following the steps below.

How to watch American Horror Story online from anywhere

US citizen on vacation? Or perhaps you're working overseas and still want to stream American Horror Story on a streaming service as if you were back home. Unfortunately, in some markets you'll be stopped from doing so due to geo-blocking.

But with a VPN you can change your IP address and make your computer, smartphone, tablet or other streaming device think its right back in the US.

That means US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription no matter where you are in the world, just as if you were in the comfort of your own home.

Watch AHS Season 12 as if you were at home with a VPN

Of all the VPNs out there that can help change your IP address, ExpressVPN is the very best around for streaming. It's great for watching a massive range of streaming services when overseas. It runs on pretty much every device you can think of, has superb 24/7 customer service if you need help, and even has a 30-day money back guarantee so that you can try it out risk-free.

How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install - as we say, ExpressVPN is the total package when it comes to great streaming VPNs

2. Connect to a server - most good VPNs make it super simple to connect to a server in the US or whatever country you require

3. Stream away! - login to your chosen streaming service and stream like you were in your home country

Watch American Horror Story Season 12 online in the UK

(Image credit: Disney+)

Disney Plus is home to all 11 previous AHS seasons in the UK and you can stream them all at your leisure. But you'll have to wait for the new Delicate episodes to drop as they won't be released at the same time as across the Atlantic.

Last year, Season 11 was released on the platform in late November. So, we'd expect that you'll be able to live stream American Horror Story Season 12 around the same time of year this time around.

If you get it now, the current Disney Plus price is £7.99 a month or save 16% by paying £79.90 for a year upfront. There will be more tiers to choose from in the UK from November 1, when there will be a cheaper offer of £4.99 a month if you're happy to watch with ads.

An American abroad wanting to access Hulu? Get yourself a VPN to port yourself back home.

Watch American Horror Story Season 12 online in Canada

Just like in the US, you'll need access to FX north of the border to watch American Horror Story Season 12. The first episode is set to be aired at 10pm ET/PT on Wednesday, September 20. Subsequent episodes will follow on Wednesday nights.

If you don't have cable, then you're in for a bit of a wait. AHS will end up on Disney Plus (all 11 previous seasons are already there), but no date has yet been confirmed when. We'd expect it to be sometime in November or December. A subscription to Disney Plus costs either $11.99 a month or $119.99 annually.

Watch American Horror Story Season 12 in Australia

(Image credit: Binge)

Down Under, American Horror Story Season 12 premieres on Friday, September 22 at 8.30pm on Fox Showcase. And that's the slot and channel for future episodes, too.

Not got Foxtel? A more flexible option would be to watch on streaming service Binge. It's available on a whole host of devices (including smartphones, games consoles, Smart TVs, Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, etc), costs from only $10 per month and you can give it a go with a 14-day FREE trial.

Binge is home to a ridiculous amount of other great TV shows, too. From heavyweight dramas like Succession, The White Lotus, The Last Of Us, to reality (Real Housewives, 90 Day Fiancé), comedies (Colin From Accounts, What We Do In The Shadows), documentaries and much more.

An alternative option is Foxtel Now, a slightly pricier service that lets you either watch Fox Showcase programming live or on-demand as and when you want. You can enjoy American Horror Story Season 12 with the Essentials base plan, which includes a 10-day free trial to new subscribers. After this time, memberships begin at AU$25 a month.

American Horror Story Season 12 trailer

American Horror Story Season 12 cast