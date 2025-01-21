How To Watch Love Island All Stars Season 2 Online And Stream New Episodes Every Night For Free From Anywhere

How To Watch Love Island All Stars Season 2 Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiered: January 13 New Episodes: Every night at 9pm GMT / 4pm ET / 1pm PT Channel: ITV2 Free Stream: ITVX (UK) US Stream: Peacock (Jan 15) International Stream: Crave (CA) | 9Now (AU) | TVNZ+ (NZ) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Love Island All Stars Season 2 - Preview

It doesn't get much muggier than this. Returning for its second run around the block, Love Island All Stars brings back islanders from Love Island UK seasons past for a second – and in some instances, third – chance at love. Running for five weeks, we've got exes, we've got triangles, and, of course, bombshells being detonated left, right, and center. With free streams in the UK, Australia, and New Zealand, read on for how to watch Love Island All Stars Season 2 online and from anywhere.

For five long, hot weeks you are cordially invited to watch some of the most iconic islanders return to a freshly painted villa in South Africa. Bringing together islanders from as recent as Season 11 all the way back to Season 2, Ronnie is back to form some love triangles, and Season 2 Scott and Tina are exploring a connection they were denied the first time around.

Other islanders include Ekin-Su, All Stars Season 2's first bombshell, and tea-maker (and dancer) Curtis Pritchard, as well as Luca Bish who's not come in quite as hot this time around, and has actually found the whole thing a touch emotional so far.

The latest bombshells include Grace Jackson and Ron Hall, who seem set to step on some toes and really shake the villa up. Honestly, I'm glad to see it because things have been a little boring so far. But with big twists promised by the producer, heading into Week 2 things are sure to get messier and muggier. Tune in and make sure you know how to watch Love Island All Stars Season 2 online from anywhere.

How to watch Love Island All Stars Season 2 for free in the UK

(Image credit: ITV)

Love Island All Stars has returned for another royal affair with the second season. Things cracked on at the launch on January 13, with new episodes airing every night on free-to-air ITV2 at 9pm GMT. Saturday night's episodes offering the usual "Unseen Bits" compilation.

ITV offers free-to-air channels in the UK, though it requires a TV licence to watch live. However, you don't need one to watch catch-up TV, which you'll be able to do via ITVX. This is also the place to watch past seasons of Love Island UK, as well as other iterations, including Love Island USA and Love Island Australia.

Sign up is free for an ITVX account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W12 7RU).

Found yourself abroad? Following the instructions below on how to use a VPN to port yourself back to the UK.

How to watch Love Island All Stars from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can watch Love Island All Stars Season 2 and stream every episode just like you would back home.

While ITVX is only available to Brits and blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address, allowing you to watch UK TV online from anywhere by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK based server and tune into all the programmes on ITVX from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch Love Island All Stars as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including ITVX. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan.

2. Connect to a server – for ITVX, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK.

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for Love Island All Stars Season 2, head to ITVX.

How to watch Love Island All Stars Season 2 online in the US

(Image credit: NBC/ Comcast)

Those in the States will be pleased to know the release gap for Love Island All Stars Season 2 has reduced significantly since its first season. Only a couple of days behind the UK, you can watch Love Island All Stars Season 2 on Peacock. New episodes began arriving daily from January 15.

A Peacock subscription starts from $7.99 a month for its Ad-Supported plan. Alternatively, you can pay $13.99 a month to enjoy an ad-free stream. The best streaming deal where Peacock is concerned right now, though, is essentially getting 12 months for the price of 10 with its annual plans available on both subscription types.

Remember, if you're a Brit abroad, you can always port yourself back home and watch concurrent with the UK using a VPN.

How To Watch Love Island All Stars Season 2 online for free in Australia

(Image credit: Channel 9)

9Now is always the place to get your Love Island fix whatever iteration you're after, and Love Island All Stars Season 2 started arriving on January 15 with new episodes landing daily at 6pm AEDT.

100% free to use, you can watch Love Island through 9Now. All you need to do is sign up with your email and password.

Remember, 9Now locks its content to Aussies only. So if you're from Down Under but away from home, you can simply sign up to a VPN to appear right back at home.

How to watch Love Island All Stars in New Zealand for Free

(Image credit: TVNZ+)

TVNZ+ is the home of all things Love Island in New Zealand. Love Island All Stars Season 2 started dropping on the free platform from January 15. That leaves it just a couple of days behind the UK schedule, with new episodes arriving on TVNZ+ every day.

Signing up is easy and 100% free to do. Simply pop in your details including an email address and password – no zip code required!

Away from home? Use a VPN to port yourself back to New Zealand and watch Love Island All Stars for free.

How To Watch Love Island All Stars in Canada?

(Image credit: Crave)

Rejoice! Canada is finally getting some Love Island action from across the Atlantic. You can watch Love Island All Stars Season 2 on Crave. A little under a week behind the UK schedule, episodes will start dropping from Saturday, January 18.

Crave plans start from $9.99 a month (+TAX), with the option of three plans and the chance to save more by signing up to one of its annual plans.

Of course, if you're an American traveling north of the border but want to access Peacock back home, you can do so with a VPN (or equally if you're a Brit wanting to stream ITVX).

Everything You Need To Know About Love Island All Stars Season 2

(Image credit: ITV)

Who Are The Contestants In Love Island All Stars Season 2?

Curtis Pritchard, 28, from Season 5

Kaz Crossley, 29, from Season 4

Gabby Allen, 32, from Season 3

Nas Majeed, 28, from Season 6

Catherine Agbaje, 24, from Season 10

Olivia Hawkins, 29, from Season 9

Ronnie Vint, 28, from Season 11

Scott Thomas, 36, from Season 2

Elma Pazar, 32, from Season 5

India Reynolds, 34, from Season 5

Luca Bish, 25, from Season 8

Marcel Somerville, 39, from Season 3

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, 30, from Season 8

Casey O'Gorman, 28, from Season 9

Tina Stinnes, 29, from Season 2

Grace Jackson, 26, from Season 11

Ron Hall, 27, from Season 9

Who Are In Couples On Love Island All Stars Season 2 Right Now?

Casey and Gabby

Scott and Tina

Curtis and Ekin-Su

Marcel and Olivia

Nas and Catherine

Ronnie and Elma

Luca and Kaz

When Did Love Island All Stars Season 2 Start? Love Island All Stars Season 2 began on Monday, January 13, and is running for five weeks with new episodes every night at 9pm GMT on ITV2 and live via ITVX.

Who Is Hosting Love Island All Stars Season 2? Maya Jama continues her reign, returning to host Love Island All Stars Season 2. Jama took over hosting duties from Laura Whitmore in 2023, and has since hosted seasons of Love Island UK, Love Island All Stars, as well as Peacock Original, Love Island Games.