Ever Wondered How Tom Cruise Preps For A Massive Stunt? (I Honestly Would Not Have Guessed 'Almost A Dozen Eggs')
Tom Cruise starts off his big stunts with a big breakfast.
Tom Cruise is known for a willingness, even an insistence, to do his own stunts in his movies. Seeing the next crazy thing Tom Cruise does has been one of the primary reasons people go to see the new Mission: Impossible movies, but just how does Cruise prepare for doing something crazy like holding on to the wing of a biplane? Well, as with many things, it starts with a good breakfast.
Tom Cruise has continually improved his skills to be able to do anything he does on screen. He knows how to fly helicopters and planes. He’s taken dance classes. And of course, he stays in good physical shape, which is necessary for his craziest stunts. This apparently involves eating meals that would probably impress The Rock, as Cruise tells People that before his big Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning plane stunt, he ate a massive breakfast in order to have the energy to get through the day. Cruise said…
I wouldn’t necessarily have thought about the importance of stocking up on calories before something like wing walking, but it makes perfect sense. A stunt like that is going to require a significant amount of energy to just be able to perform, and it’s going to require multiple takes. Cruise probably spent all day filming the physically exhausting sequence. If he doesn’t have the energy, he’s simply not going to be able to do it.
Perhaps because Tom Cruise isn’t built like Dwayne Johnson, we wouldn’t think of him eating like this, but there’s also probably a reason that the 62-year-old actor has never quite looked his age. Staying in good shape is required if you’re going to hang off of airplanes or climb up buildings. Cruise probably eats like this before a lot of his stunts.
The wing walking sequence we have seen in The Final Reckoning trailers isn’t even the only major stunt sequence we’ll see in the movie. A massive water tank was built that could tilt and rotate, which Cruise dove into for a major underwater sequence. One assumes he also had a good breakfast that morning as well.
While it's still unclear if The Final Reckoning is truly the last Mission: Impossible movie for Cruise, the film is certainly looking to go out on a high note. If nothing else, it should mean Cruise can take it asy with breakfast for a while.
