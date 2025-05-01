Alex Rodriguez And Charlotte Flair Went To The Lakers Game Together, And Of Course WWE Fans Had Thoughts

Charlotte Flair recently enjoyed some time as a sports spectator, as opposed to leading any WWE action herself, following an underwhelming WrestleMania program with Tiffany Stratton. The queen of pro wrestling decided to catch some NBA playoff action by attending the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. It's who she was with that has people talking, however, as former MLB superstar Alex Rodriguez was seen at her side, which fans couldn't help but react to.

The former Yankees mainstay attended the Lakers game with the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble champion, and a brief video of the. pair together outside the event started making waves on the internet. Check out that video below from @ArashMarkazi, with a quick cameo from Shane McMahon:

Alex Rodriguez is at tonight’s Lakers-Wolves game with Charlotte Flair. Oh, and Shane McMahon is here as well. pic.twitter.com/sNZzmAUnnqMay 1, 2025

It's a pairing that has sparked a lot of interest, given it's not every day you see a professional wrestler and hall-of-fame caliber baseball player attend a sporting event together. It's also coming on the heels of Charlotte Flair's divorce from fellow superstar Andrade El Idolo, which many fans have been pretty outspoken about, so they're aware that she's single again after three previous marriages.

All this resulted in a lot of seemingly optimistic speculation about what she's doing with A-Rod, and whether there's love in the air or not. Here are a few such comments:

They are each other’s type though…. - @JenniferLAusti3

A Rod gonna be lucky #4 - @tucoldvideo

Sooooooo much to unpack there - @BIG_TEA33

A-rod dating Charlotte Flair??? - @vlad_0817

You people on here are way too invested in Charlotte Flair’s personal life and haven’t learned a thing from speculating about her relationships in the past. You’re doing it again. - @deadeditors_

The last one is a good point, and wrestling fans may be too invested in what's happening in Charlotte Flair's personal life. Would anybody be THIS invested if it was known they were just good friends who were in a book club together?

At the same time, both celebrities had to have known that attending a playoff game of one of the NBA's largest teams would not go unnoticed, especially with all the ongoing drama surrounding Luka Dončić's trade to the team. Maybe seats a little further away from courtside would have helped that.

The story only gets more interesting when looking at Charlotte Flair's Instagram Stories, which showed her planted squarely behind the bench of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Alex Rodriguez is one of the owners of the basketball team, so it's possible he was the one who secured tickets for her to the event.

While there are videos and photos of the two athletes side-by-side, neither one mentioned of the other when posting on social media about the game. It should also be noted that Rodriguez made news on April 20th for attending another NBA game with his girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, whom he'd met after his highly publicized split from Jennifer Lopez.

While it's true that Alex Rodriguez and Charlotte Flair do follow each other on Instagram, it's a possibility that they are just good friends. We don't have any additional information to suggest otherwise, so unless we see concrete evidence of a relationship between the two, it's best not to speculate too much for now.

Catch Charlotte Flair on SmackDown on Fridays on USA at 8:00 p.m. ET. I'm eager to see what's in store for her at upcoming WWE events, following her unsuccessful challenge at WrestleMania 41, and with new women from NXT making their way to the main roster to challenge the top superstars.