There's A Wild Doctor Who Rumor Floating Around Ahead Of 'The Giggle,' And I Don't Know How I Feel About It

Warning! The following is a rumor regarding Doctor Who that could be a major spoiler for the upcoming special "The Giggle." Read at your own risk!

Doctor Who is wrapping up the 60th-anniversary specials, and it is going out with a bang by bringing back a classic villain. However, the surprises allegedly extend beyond Neil Patrick Harris playing The Toymaker, as chatter is high that there's a game-changing reveal coming to the sci-fi series. And if it's true, "The Giggle" might just forever alter the "Whoniverse," and I'm not sure how I feel about it.

As Russell T. Davies has confirmed in Doctor Who Magazine, there's some "Controversial new Doctor Who mythology" on the way in "The Giggle." It's making some think a rumor that's resurfaced recently and floated around when the specials filmed is true, and I don't know how to feel about it. With that said, be warned this could be a massive spoiler as we dive into the game-changing reveal that might be on the way.

The Fourteenth And Fifteenth Doctor Might Exist Simultaneously

There's a rumor traveling the internet, last shared by SFFGazette.com, that states Doctor Who is allegedly headed for an unprecedented "bi-generation." Apparently, during his showdown with The Toymaker, The Doctor will regenerate but somehow also create another version of himself, which will be Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor. David Tennant's Fourteenth Doctor will continue to exist post-regeneration, and together, they'll defeat The Toymaker. I'll admit I suspected Gatwa had a complicated role in the specials after Yasmin Finney confirmed scenes with him, but this would be wilder than anything I previously imagined.

Why I'm Excited About This Potential Twist

Assuming that this rumor is true, then it's possible Doctor Who's 60th anniversary will end with David Tennant still active in the show's universe. This is good news for longtime fans, as the popular consensus is Tennant is the most-beloved Doctor and behind some of Doctor Who's best episodes. His remaining the Fourteenth Doctor would open the door to future appearances in episodes or even his own completely standalone adventures. As someone who loves the franchise, I'm thrilled at the idea that we could be getting content from two Doctors at the same time.

Why I'm Nervous About This Potential Twist

The one downside I see of this potential change is that David Tennant remaining The Doctor shares a competing spotlight with Ncuti Gatwa's inaugural run. With so much emphasis being placed on this new era and so many positive things happening, I would hate to have Gatwa's first season as the timelord ignored by a section of fans more concerned about the plans for Tennant's time traveler and what comes next.

Of course, this is still a rumor, so there's no guarantee we'll see The Doctor turn into two when we stream "The Giggle" with a Disney+ subscription. And I suppose that if it does happen, Russell T. Davies has made plenty of big decisions for Doctor Who in the past, and most of them have gone over well with the fandom. Plus, Davies praised Gatwa when his casting was revealed, which gives me hope that if this news is true it's a situation that's more of a good thing than a complicated disaster.

Doctor Who's final 60th anniversary special will stream on Disney+ on Saturday, December 9th. Tune in to see what will happen with The Toymaker and what surprises may spring up before the Christmas Special later this month.