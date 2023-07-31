Epic DC Fan Art Makes Jensen Ackles The New Batman

Spoilers ahead for The Flash.

It’s no secret that comic book movies are everywhere; the genre continues to dominate the industry, and is showing no signs of slowing down. On the DC side of things, the most popular character is arguably Batman, which is why there have been so many movie adaptations across the years. Fans are curious to see who will be under the cowl for the DC Universe, which is being heralded by new co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran . And some epic DC fan art has made Supernatural star Jensen Ackles into the new Batman. Somebody light up the Bat-signal!

Fans are eager for any information about the upcoming DC movies , especially since we’re getting a new version of the shared universe from Gunn and Safran. One big question is about who might be playing Bruce Wayne, especially after The Flash ’s twist ending . There are plenty of choices floating around online, and some fan art on Twitter shows what Ackles might look like as the Dark Knight. Check it out below:

Alright, Jensen Ackles should be the next DCU Batman because look at him 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/IfI6lbeR2iJuly 19, 2023 See more

I mean, how cool is that? You can’t deny that the Supernatural actor looks killer suited up as Gotham’s Protector. And given his genre work in other projects including The Boys, he’s definitely qualified to take on the mantle and get into the action. We’ll just have to wait for any news about what Gunn and Safran have up their sleeves.

When the DC Universe was formed by Zack Snyder, we were introduced to Ben Affleck’s version of Batman. Jaded and experienced, he made his debut in Batman v Superman before reprising his role for Justice League (both versions) as well as The Flash. He was also expected to appear in Aquaman 2, but reports indicate that Batman might be getting cut .

During Andy Muschietti’s The Flash we watched as Barry Allen traveled through the multiverse. After saving his mother he was surprised to see Michael Keaton’s Batman rather than the one he knew. But the movie’s final sequence threw one more complication into the mix, as he returned to his reality but with George Clooney now playing Batman, reprising his infamous role from Batman & Robin . As such, there’s no indication as to what might be coming next for Gotham’s Protector.

Jensen Ackles had a ton of fans, partly thanks to his work in Supernatural. So he’s likely a big enough name that’ll draw folks to theaters if he lands the role of Batman. Regardless of who ends up being the new DCU’s Dark Knight, Matt Reeves’ The Batman franchise is expected to continue, with Robert Patinson in the title role.