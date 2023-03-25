Exclusive Batman: The Doom That Came To Gotham Clip Sees Oliver Queen Drunkenly Entertaining Bruce Wayne, Harvey Dent And More

Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham is a unique entry to find when you’re going through the Batman movies in order. Adapting the same-named “Elseworlds” miniseries from Hellboy creator Mike Mignola, Richard Pace, Troy Nixey and Dennis Janke, this Batman story is set in the 1920s and combines the Caped Crusader’s mythology with Lovecraftian horrors. But if you’re a Green Arrow fan, you can also look forward to Oliver Queen playing a role in this animated DC movie, and CinemaBlend has an exclusive clip of the master archer entertaining guests at his home, including Bruce Wayne and Harvey Dent, while indulging in some libations.

After decades of traveling the world and taking several youths into his care, Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham sees Bruce Wayne returning to Gotham City after a… shall we say unusual experience in Antarctica, without going into spoilers. Among the first people he visits upon coming home is Oliver Queen, who invites Bruce, along with his wards Dick Grayson and Kai Li Cain, to join him for dinner. As you can see in the clip, the fellow wealthy socialite clearly isn’t having any trouble acquiring alcohol during Prohibition, much to Kai Li’s chagrin.

But Oliver Queen (voiced by Christopher Gotham, who previously played The Flash in all the movies set in the DC Animated Movie Universe timeline post-Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox) hasn’t just been spending his adult life knocking back drinks. This is also a man who’s been around the world hunting big game; “not a matter of flora nor fauna alive” can best him… and yes, he’s aware flora are plants, and he stands by his assertion. The clip wraps up with Oliver introducing the evening’s surprise guest, Harvey Dent, who goes way back with Oliver and Bruce, and is running to be mayor of Gotham City. Dent is voiced by Patrick Fabian, arguably best known for playing Howard Hamlin on Better Call Saul, but also know around other corners of the internet for his unique reading of “The One Piece is real!” meme.

For those wondering if Oliver Queen simply appears in Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham as a drunken buffoon, not to worry, he does get thrown into the action, though you’ll have to watch the movie for yourself to learn specifically how. The Doom That Came to Gotham’s cast also includes David Giuntoli as Bruce Wayne/Batman (his second time playing the character, following 2021’s Batman: Soul of the Dragon), Tati Gabrielle as Kai Li Cain, John DiMaggio as James Gordon, Brian George as Alfred Pennyworth, David Dastamlchian as Grendon and Jason Marsden as Dick Grayson and the young Bruce, among others. Sam Liu directed the feature and Jase Ricci wrote the script.

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment will release Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham on Digital, 4K Combo Pack and Blu-ray starting Tuesday, March 28, following four days after its world premiere at WonderCon in Anaheim. You can stream previous animated DC movies with an HBO Max subscription, or catch up to speed on the live-action front by looking through the lineup of upcoming DC movies.