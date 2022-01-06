As far as comic superheroes go, there are none quite as popular as DC’s Batman. As such, the Dark Knight has been adapted for film a number of times throughout the years. The next adaptation coming up is Matt Reeves’ The Batman, which is set outside of the main DCEU timeline. And moviegoers can kick off the New Year with a fresh, up-close look at Robert Pattinson in the Batsuit.

Anticipation for The Batman has been steadily building since the first teaser was revealed back in the summer of 2020. But footage has been limited, with the generations of fans eager to see more. And we can see a new, super clear look at Robert Pattinson as Gotham’s Protector, check it out below:

Well, hello Mr. Wayne. The new costume for The Batman is super realistic and badass, looking quite literally like a suit of armor. We’ll just have to wait and see what gadgets (if any) are also equipped for Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight.

The above image comes to us from the official Instagram of Rolling Stone , with the outlet treated to an exclusive image from The Batman. With the upcoming comic book flick just a few months away from theaters, smart money says we’ll be treated to more exciting stills and footage up until its release. Hopefully that includes more details about Robert Pattinson’s awesome Batsuit .

In the still from The Batman, Robert Pattinson’s jaw line might be the biggest star of the show. But a close second comes from the Batsuit, specifically his clear look at his chest plate for Matt Reeves’ blockbuster. It looks like the Bat signal is actually made up from the pieces of a gun, which definitely gives a haunting and realistic touch to the beloved DC hero. Let’s just hope we get to see Bruce Wayne physically crafting the costume in the upcoming movie.

Overall, it looks like The Batman will look and feel like a very different take on Gotham City. The cast and crew have universally praised the vision of Matt Reeves, who spent years with the project as it sat in development hell. What’s more, he seemingly has plans for the future including a spinoff for HBO Max. Fingers crossed that a sequel happens too, allowing for more rogues from Batman’s gallery to appear in live-action.

On top of his vision, Matt Reeves also assembled an outstanding cast for The Batman to bring his version of the story to life. Joining Robert Pattinson are A-listers like Zoë Kravitz, Colin Farrel, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, and Andy Serkis among others. There are a number of fan theories about what villain might join in on a possible sequel, with some hoping to see a new v ersion of The Joker on the big screen.