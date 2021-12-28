The Batman’s Zoë Kravitz On ‘Intimidating’ Experience Taking The Catwoman Mantle

As far as comic book heroes go, DC’s Batman is one of the most popular of all time. And as such, Gotham’s Protector has been adapted for film a number of times throughout the years. The next of these will be Matt Reeves’ The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as the title character. The cast also includes Zoë Kravitz, who recently opened up about the “intimidating” experience of taking on the mantle of Catwoman.

Matt Reeves assembled a stunning cast of actors for The Batman, and Zoë Kravitz playing Selina Kyle/Catwoman seems like a killer choice. The footage of the Big Little Lies star in the role has definitely captured the attention of the public, but it was no doubt a big role to step into. Kravitz recently spoke about the time immediately after she landed the role, and who she told about it first. In her words,

It was one of my parents – there was a two-day period when I wasn't allowed to tell anyone, but I think I still told my parents. When the news broke a couple days later, I don't know who I told first, but it was one of the craziest days of my life. It was the first time in my career that me getting a job meant anything to anyone other than me and my loved ones and my agent. My phone did not stop ringing for two days. It was intimidating...exciting, but intimidating!

Well, there you have it. Clearly Zoë Kravitz saw firsthand just how much Batman mythology like Selina Kyle means to the generations of fans out there. But while there might have been some nerves involved, it really sounds like she was able to find her own version of Catwoman throughout the extended filming process for The Batman.

Zoë Kravitz’s comments to Buzzfeed shows just how insanely popular the comic book genre continues to be. While some have complained about superhero fatigue, it seems that’s not what Kravitz experienced when her role in The Batman was revealed. And she’s already done plenty of genre work in popular franchises before.

While her landing Selina Kyle basically broke the internet, Zoë Kravitz has an acting resume with plenty of massive blockbusters in it. She had a role in X-Men: First Class, as well as Mad Max: Fury Road and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. But none of those projects got as big of a reaction as Matt Reeves’ The Batman. Could this mean that Kravitz might attain a new level of notoriety with the public? Only time will tell, but she’s already proven herself quite successful.

The latest teaser for The Batman gave a ton of focus to Zoë Kravitz’s bold new take on Catwoman. Clearly her relationship with Robert Pattinson’s title character is going to be a major narrative throughline, just as Catwoman and Batman have done countless times in the comics. Check it out below,

It should be interesting to see how The Batman performs at the box office, and how large of a franchise Matt Reeves is ultimately able to build. There’s already plans for a spinoff on HBO Max, with Colin Farrell reprising his role as Penguin. Hopefully that means we’ll see more of Zoë Kravitz’s Cawoman as a result.