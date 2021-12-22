Will The Batman Get A Sequel? Here Are Robert Pattinson’s Thoughts

The wait has been long but, soon, fans will finally be able to feast their eyes on Matt Reeves’ The Batman. The director’s cinematic take on the Caped Crusader is primed to be unlike anything fans have seen from this mythos before. Many seem to be pleased with what’s been shown thus far and, naturally, some may already be wondering if a sequel is being planned. On the surface, this definitely looks like a film series in the making, and it’s lead, Robert Pattinson, is definitely familiar with franchises. On that note, the actor has commented on the possibility of a sequel to Reeves’ movie.

The British actor played vampire Edward Cullen in the pop culture juggernaut that is the Twilight franchise. Over the course of five films, Robert Pattinson was able to develop the character, with the help of Stephanie Meyer’s original novels. Pattinson is cerebral when it comes to the roles he chooses and how he prepares for them. So it should come as no surprise that he already knows where he’d like to tackle with his version of Batman down the road:

I’ve made a kind of map for where Bruce’s psychology would grow over two more movies. I would love to do it.

The recent comments, which he shared with Empire , should come as music to fans’ ears. Sure, we haven’t actually seen his performance in the first film yet, but it’s cool to know that he’s given some thought to the future. And let’s be honest, the anticipation for The Batman is building rapidly and, barring any further developments with the global health crisis, the movie could succeed at the box office. I’d say there’s a good chance Warner Bros. will green light a sequel, if it hasn’t already.

Interestingly, though, even if there isn’t another film, the franchise will still continue through the small screen. HBO Max is currently developing two TV shows set within the same continuity, One of these takes place one year before the events of the movie and will focus on the corruption that’s present within the Gotham City Police Department. The other series will thrust Colin Farrell’s Oswald Cobblepot into the spotlight and will cover his rise within the criminal underworld. And in addition to starring on the show, Farrell will serve as an executive producer.

So viewers will certainly get their fix either way, but one can’t deny the allure of another big-screen installment, especially when there’s so much ground that can be covered. The upcoming film will include crucial elements and characters like the smooth-looking Selena Kyle , played by Zoë Kravitz, and Paul Dano’s creepy Riddler. However, one can easily imagine seeing versions of villains like Two-Face or the Joker in the mix at some point. As a matter of fact, reports and rumors have suggested that Eternals alum Barry Keoghan has shot a special cameo for the movie – and “maybe, maybe not” be playing the Clown Prince of Crime.

Matt Reeves has shown that he’s a shrewd storyteller, one that carefully puts pieces in place, whether it be for one-off movies like Let Me In or franchises like Planet of the Apes. I’m sure he’s, at the very least, considered where he’d like to take his Kurt Cobain-inspired Bruce Wayne as time goes on. And should they be able to do so, both he and Pattinson will hopefully work together to craft a compelling journey for one of the world’s most celebrated superheroes.

But before we get too deep into sequel talk, let’s all be sure to check out The Batman when it lands exclusively in theaters on March 4, 2022.