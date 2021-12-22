The Batman Producer Wants To 'Beat' Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight Trilogy And Told Him So Directly

The superhero genre has been dominating pop culture for a number of years, and it’s showing no signs of slowing down. Fans can’t wait to see what director Matt Reeves has in store for The Batman, which stars Robert Pattinson and is set outside of the main DCEU. And one producer for the movie wants to “beat” Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Trilogy… and even told him so directly.

Producer Dylan Clark is on the team of The Batman, helping to make Matt Reeves’ vision for Gotham City into a reality . That vision has been teased in the limited trailers, which show an ultra-realistic take on Batman iconography. And it turns out that he’s got some friendly competition with Christopher Nolan’s acclaimed trilogy of movies, recently saying:

I’ve said this to Chris Nolan directly: ‘Look, we’re trying to be the best Batman ever made, and we’re going to try to beat you.’

Talk about bold words. Christopher Nolan’s three Dark Knight were both critical and box office successes, long before shared universes became commonplace. And it looks like Dylan Clark is hoping that The Batman is able to perform similarly well when it finally hits theaters in March of 2022. We’ll just have to wait and see how it ultimately does.

Dylan Clark’s comments to Empire show just how much passion comes from the cast and crew of The Batman. While filming was extended as a result of the pandemic , the limited footage has helped buoy fan excitement. Although trying to dethrone the Dark Knight trilogy is easier said than done.

Like Christopher Nolan’s acclaimed three movies, The Batman will be set in its own universe, disconnected from any other DC heroes. This should give Matt Reeves the freedom to make bold narrative choices with his version of Gotham’s Protector. Later in that same interview, producer Dylan Clark teased just how far Reeves will go, saying:

Matt is interested in pushing this character to his emotional depths and shaking him to his core.

Well, I’m interested. Robert Pattinson’s title character in The Batman will be relatively new to crime fighting, and will be facing off against his first full supervillain in the form of Paul Dano’s Riddler. Add in Penguin and Catwoman played by Colin Farrell and Zoë Kravitz respectively , and it certainly seems like Bruce Wayne is going to have his hands full. As a reminder, you can watch the latest trailer below,

It should be interesting to see exactly how Matt Reeves and company shake Bruce Wayne to the core in this upcoming DC debut. But the Planet of the Apes filmmaker clearly has a ton of ideas , as he’ll be working on a spinoff series for HBO Max following the release of The Batman. Hopefully that means we’ll see more beloved villains from his rogue’s gallery.