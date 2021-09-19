New Photo From Ezra Miller's The Flash Teases A Wild New Batsuit, And I Have Questions

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The DC Extended Universe is rolling right along, as movies like Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam! Fury of the Gods are set to arrive within the next few years. Standing right alongside those films is The Flash, which will finally see Ezra Miller’s Scarlet Speedster headline his own production. Of course, we know that he won’t be alone, as Michael Keaton is set to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman. So far, director Andy Muschietti has treated fans to a few cool images that tease the new costumes we’ll see. Now, his latest image shows off a wild new Batsuit, and it leaves me with a number of questions.

Andy Muschietti took to Instagram to share the new photo from The Flash. The pic shows what appears to be a Batsuit belonging to Michael Keaton’s Caped Crusader. However, this costume has been spray painted to resemble the Flash’s signature costume. Check out the cool (and somewhat confusing) photo down below:

Mash-ups can typically be hit or miss but, here, Andy Muschietti and co. definitely have our attention. It’s already somewhat jarring to see Tim Burton’s classic Batsuit as is, but seeing it like this is even more overwhelming. Of course, we still have to wonder what it means within the context of the film.

The Flash will seemingly be a loose adaptation of the fan-favorite “Flashpoint” storyline, which sees Barry Allen venturing through the multiverse. In the DCEU film, Allen will end up on Earth-89, the location of Tim Burton’s Batman continuity. Leaked set photos have seemingly revealed that Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen and Michael Keaton’s Bruce Wayne will be joining forces at some point. But could this new photo mean that Allen may end donning a customized suit of his own? Given Allen’s nature, I could definitely see him grabbing a spare costume and making it his own.

Of course, Batman isn’t the only hero Barry Allen will be meeting along the way, as The Flash will also feature the DCEU debut of Supergirl, who will be played by Sasha Calle. While set photos have also leaked her first look at her, Andy Mushiettti previously released an image that teased her costume in the film.

All in all, I’m only more confident that Andy Muschietti, Ezra Miller and the rest of the cast and crew have something special on their hands. We’ll see how things pan out when The Flash races into theaters on November 4, 2022.