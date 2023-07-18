Wow, The Batman’s Barry Keoghan Has Big Plans For Joker In A Sequel

It’s no secret that comic book movies are everywhere. And for certain massively popular characters like Batman, there have been a number of adaptations over the years. Case in point: Matt Reeves’ The Batman , which starred Robert Pattinson and was set outside of the DC Universe. That movie also featured a brief but memorable performance by Barry Keoghan as The Joker, seemingly setting up a burgeoning franchise in process. And wow, Keoghan has big plans for Joker any potential sequel that comes down the line.

Playing the role of The Joker is no doubt a daunting one. He’s Batman’s most iconic villain and both Heath Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix won Oscars for their portrayal. Barry Keoghan appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, where he expressed his interest in playing the Clown Prince of Crime at a larger capacity. As he shared:

Obviously I'd love another crack. I've got a ton of back work done on him. If an opportunity does arise but, you know, they make the call, and I've got to respect that. Definitely. Definitely. Definitely, because I've got a few other things I'd love to bring. Actually, I have this little half-Moleskin book I've written a lot in already and so yeah, I want to show people what that is.

Well, I’m intrigued. It looks like while Barry Keoghan only had a scene or two in The Batman, he did his work as an actor to try and figure out his version of the DC villain. As such, he’s got ideas to mine from if/when The Batman 2 finally begins production. Fingers crossed its sooner rather than later.

Keoghan’s comments show how methodical he is with his work, which is no doubt why he’s such a well respected actor. While he’s done genre work like The Batman and Eternals, he’s also done Oscar favorites like The Banshees of Inisherin. And smart money says he’d kill it as The Joker if The Batman 2 makes him the primary antagonist.

For those who don’t remember, Barry Keoghan appeared late into the runtime of The Batman . After The Riddler is apprehended and put into Arkham State Hospital, he begins talking to another inmate in the next cell. He’s revealed to be none other than The Joker, confirming that the villain already exists in-universe and has seemingly clashed with the Dark Knight.

Joker originally got a second scene in The Batman , although it was cut from the theatrical release. Luckily the scene was released online and actually was a scene between Barry Keoghan and Robert Pattinson’s title character.

Unfortunately it’s unclear exactly when The Batman’s sequel will come together. The ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes only complicate things further. But all signs point to the movie being made eventually.