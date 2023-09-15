The Story Behind Jim Carrey And Tommy Lee Jones’ Batman Forever Beef
Riddle Me This: Who cannot sanction Jim Carrey's Bafoonery?
Behind-the-scenes drama can be just as captivating as the films themselves. One of the most infamous feuds in Tinseltown history is the clash between two titans of the silver screen, Jim Carrey and Tommy Lee Jones. Their beef, which ignited during the production of Joel Schumacher's 1995 hit Batman Forever, remains a fascinating tale of clashing personalities, artistic differences, and the enduring legacy of one of its era's most iconic superhero films.
The Birth of the Feud
When Tim Burton stepped as the director for the third Batman film, Joel Schumacher took the helm, ushering in a new visual style. Gone were the Gothic influences of German Expressionism, replaced by the vibrant neon aesthetics reminiscent of MTV music videos. Another significant change was in the casting department; despite the possibility of Michael Keaton reprising his role, he decided to step away, citing his dissatisfaction with the script, which he deemed "never good."
While Val Kilmer stepping in as the new Batman was noteworthy, it wasn't the movie's biggest headline. The Hollywood buzz of that era centered around a beloved figure for those of us who grew up in the '90s – the comedic genius Jim Carrey, stepping into the shoes of The Riddler. Adding to the star-studded cast was Academy Award-winning actor Tommy Lee Jones, portraying the complex district attorney Harvey Dent/ Two-Face. The comedian speculates it was his star power and prominent role that may have irked the Oscar winning actor and sparked the flames of their feud.
A Clash of Styles
At first glance, The Mask actor and the Fugitive star seem unlikely to clash. Carrey, known for his eccentric comedic roles, was cast as the Riddler, a character that perfectly suited his offbeat humor. And the Ace Ventura star chewing up the scenery in a relentlessly maddening performance makes the film worth revisiting even today. In contrast, the Coal Miner’s Daughter actor, renowned for his intense and stoic performances, embraced the role of Two-Face, another iconic Caped Crusader villain. It was precisely these differences in approach and temperament that fueled their discord.
The Dumb & Dumber vet candidly shared his experience on Norm Macdonald Live in 2017, recounting how the Men In Black actor expressed his strong aversion to working with him on the Batman Forever set. Carrey recalled the tension reaching its peak during production, just before their “biggest scene” when he unexpectedly found himself in the same restaurant as Jones, as he revealed to Macdonald:
Jones' Uncomfortability With The Material
Carrey and Macdonald seemed to have some insight into the situation, and as revealed in a 2015 oral history from Heat Vision, the No Country For Old Men star required quite a bit of persuasion to commit to the project. According to producer Peter Macgregor-Scott, the always serious actor initially expressed his confusion after reading the script:
The Legacy is "Forever"
Despite the on-set tensions, Batman Forever proved to be a blockbuster, raking in over $336 million globally. While the feud between Carrey and Jones didn't appear to affect the film's commercial triumph, it undeniably left its mark on the actors. The movie enjoyed immense success and set the stage for introducing Batnipples and Arnold Schwarzenegger's pun-laden performance as Mr. Freeze. So can we really complain?
For those longing to revisit the most '90s incarnation of the Dark Knight–seriously, you have never seen so many curtain haircuts on display–Batman Forever is now available for streaming to anyone with a Max subscription.
