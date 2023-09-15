The Story Behind Jim Carrey And Tommy Lee Jones’ Batman Forever Beef

Behind-the-scenes drama can be just as captivating as the films themselves. One of the most infamous feuds in Tinseltown history is the clash between two titans of the silver screen, Jim Carrey and Tommy Lee Jones . Their beef, which ignited during the production of Joel Schumacher's 1995 hit Batman Forever , remains a fascinating tale of clashing personalities, artistic differences, and the enduring legacy of one of its era's most iconic superhero films.

The Birth of the Feud

When Tim Burton stepped as the director for the third Batman film, Joel Schumacher took the helm, ushering in a new visual style. Gone were the Gothic influences of German Expressionism, replaced by the vibrant neon aesthetics reminiscent of MTV music videos. Another significant change was in the casting department; despite the possibility of Michael Keaton reprising his role , he decided to step away, citing his dissatisfaction with the script , which he deemed "never good."

While Val Kilmer stepping in as the new Batman was noteworthy, it wasn't the movie's biggest headline. The Hollywood buzz of that era centered around a beloved figure for those of us who grew up in the '90s – the comedic genius Jim Carrey, stepping into the shoes of The Riddler . Adding to the star-studded cast was Academy Award-winning actor Tommy Lee Jones, portraying the complex district attorney Harvey Dent/ Two-Face. The comedian speculates it was his star power and prominent role that may have irked the Oscar winning actor and sparked the flames of their feud.

A Clash of Styles

At first glance, The Mask actor and the Fugitive star seem unlikely to clash. Carrey, known for his eccentric comedic roles, was cast as the Riddler, a character that perfectly suited his offbeat humor. And the Ace Ventura star chewing up the scenery in a relentlessly maddening performance makes the film worth revisiting even today. In contrast, the Coal Miner’s Daughter actor, renowned for his intense and stoic performances, embraced the role of Two-Face, another iconic Caped Crusader villain. It was precisely these differences in approach and temperament that fueled their discord.

The Dumb & Dumber vet candidly shared his experience on Norm Macdonald Live in 2017, recounting how the Men In Black actor expressed his strong aversion to working with him on the Batman Forever set. Carrey recalled the tension reaching its peak during production, just before their “biggest scene” when he unexpectedly found himself in the same restaurant as Jones, as he revealed to Macdonald:

The maitre de said, ‘Oh, I hear you’re working with Tommy Lee Jones. He’s over in the corner having dinner.’ I went over, and I said, ‘Hey Tommy, how are you doing?’ and the blood just drained from his face, and he got up shaking — he must have been in mid-kill-me fantasy or something like that. And he went to hug me, and he said, ‘I hate you. I really don’t like you.’ And I said, ‘What’s the problem?’ and pulled up a chair, which probably wasn’t smart. And he said, ‘I cannot sanction your buffoonery.'

Jones' Uncomfortability With The Material

Carrey and Macdonald seemed to have some insight into the situation, and as revealed in a 2015 oral history from Heat Vision, the No Country For Old Men star required quite a bit of persuasion to commit to the project. According to producer Peter Macgregor-Scott, the always serious actor initially expressed his confusion after reading the script:

So I sent Tommy Lee the screenplay down in Texas, and two hours later, he calls me up, and he says, ‘I don’t get it.’ I said, ‘Why don’t you reread the fucking thing and remember that the Academy Award-winning actor Tommy Lee Jones is playing the fuking role!’ And I hung the phone up. (Laughs.) A few hours later, he calls back and says, ‘OK, I’ll do it.’ And then he got on a plane and flew into Burbank the next day, and we went to work. No management. No nonsense. The deal was obviously going to be worked out.

The Legacy is "Forever"

Despite the on-set tensions, Batman Forever proved to be a blockbuster, raking in over $336 million globally. While the feud between Carrey and Jones didn't appear to affect the film's commercial triumph, it undeniably left its mark on the actors. The movie enjoyed immense success and set the stage for introducing Batnipples and Arnold Schwarzenegger's pun-laden performance as Mr. Freeze. So can we really complain?