Black Adam Producer Explains Delay In Dwayne Johnson’s DC Debut

It’s no secret that comic book movies are everywhere. And as such, there are a number of cinematic universes currently duking it out for box office supremacy. That includes the DC Extended Universe, although the upcoming DC movie was unfortunately recently delayed (again) . Now Black Adam’s producer has explained the delay in Dwayne Johnson’s highly anticipated DC debut .

Black Adam has been a long time coming, with Dwayne Johnson attached to the project for years before it finally began filming. But both The Rock and moviegoers are going to have to wait a bit longer, as the blockbuster was recently pushed back from July to October. Producer Hiram Garcia recently spoke to The Wrap about the movie’s latest delay, explaining:

I think we're just in a world right now where there was a huge and understandable freeze-up when the pandemic hit and a lot of productions were put on hold. Now that the industry has really roared back, the pipeline for VFX is so jammed. Obviously all these superhero movies just require so much VFX, and we're just in a situation where the majority of the VFX houses are just completely swamped with work.

Well, there you have it. Rather than there being a problem with the footage or editing, it looks like the main reason for Black Adam’s delay is the extensive visual effects necessary to make a superhero movie possible. And considering that Jaume Collet-Serra’s blockbuster contains the titular antihero as well as members of the Justice Society of America , there’s a variety of superpowers to make into a reality for the upcoming flick.

VFX companies are always in demand, as there are so many comic book movies and other action/sci-fi flicks being produced on a regular basis. And it seems that the industry is still struggling to keep up with the demand that came with movies being back in production. And as such, we’ll have to wait a few extra months before seeing all the death and destruction in Black Adam.

Later in the same interview with The Wrap, Hiram Garcia went on to say that he doesn’t blame the folks who are working so hard to make movies like Black Adam happen. Instead, he just sees is as a symptom of the current state of the movie business. In Garcia’s words:

They're busting their ass and we're so grateful for all those VFX houses. It feels like things are starting to calibrate and I think you'll start to feel less shifts down the line.

While Black Adam faced one final delay from its original release date , Hiram Garcia seems to think that VFX work being backed up will get better over time. There are a number of highly anticipated projects coming down the line for both DC and Marvel, so that’s sure to be a relief for the countless fans out there. And moviegoers are definitely eager to dive back into the DCEU.