Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson Gives Honest Update About DC Debut
By Dirk Libbey last updated
Dwayne Johnson reveals the current state of Black Adam.
Dwayne Johnson has been planning to play Black Adam in the DC movie universe for about as long as there has been a DC movie universe. He was set to be Black Adam before Zachary Levi was ever cast to play Shazam, and yet, that movie made it to the screen years earlier. But now Black Adam is truly on a path to the big screen and Dwayne Johnson is very excited about what is to come.
Black Adam recently finished filming and is now in the middle of the significant post-production process. In a recent interview with Collider, Dwayne Johnson spoke about having seen an early cut of the movie, and he’s really happy with where things are right now. The future Black Adam said...
Black Adam is set to open in July of 2022, so the movie is less than a year away, and with this being a big blockbuster superhero movie, there’s going to be a lot of post-production work to do. Dwayne Johnson admits there’s some need to move quickly simply to get all the work done in time for that release.
And if you can read between the lines of what The Rock says here, he also seems to admit that there’s significant work to be done with the edit of the film itself. He says the early cut he saw had the makings to be something unique, but clearly it’s not quite where it needs to be yet. That’s certainly no shock, this is to be expected. The good news is that Black Adam is on the way to being the movie that Johnson, and fans, certainly hope it can be.
And Dwayne Johnson even goes into some detail about what Black Adam looks like right now and what elements of the story are in place. It sounds like there is already a lot that works, though the actor admits that he’s not quite satisfied with it yet. Johnson continues...
Dwayne Johnson is his own best hype man and he usually does nothing but sell his projects hard. He’s still doing that here, fans of Hawkman and the JSA will be excited by what Johnson says about “launching” them, but he’s also being a bit honest about Black Adam and that the movie has real work that needs to be done. At the same time, it’s clear that he has all the confidence that come next July, Black Adam will be everything fans want.
