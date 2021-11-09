Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson Gives Honest Update About DC Debut

Dwayne Johnson has been planning to play Black Adam in the DC movie universe for about as long as there has been a DC movie universe. He was set to be Black Adam before Zachary Levi was ever cast to play Shazam , and yet, that movie made it to the screen years earlier. But now Black Adam is truly on a path to the big screen and Dwayne Johnson is very excited about what is to come.

Black Adam recently finished filming and is now in the middle of the significant post-production process. In a recent interview with Collider , Dwayne Johnson spoke about having seen an early cut of the movie, and he’s really happy with where things are right now. The future Black Adam said...

I think we're in a really good place. I think now's the time where... we take our time, yet there has to be some expediency to it because we do have to have the movie ready by next summer. I think Jaume delivered a great first cut. And, you know, Black Adam is the kind of movie that, from [the] beginning, it had the makings and the bones to be something unique. It all started I think with the ambition, but then it all started with our director, Jaume Collet-Serra, and I think that he is an ambitious director.

Black Adam is set to open in July of 2022, so the movie is less than a year away, and with this being a big blockbuster superhero movie, there’s going to be a lot of post-production work to do. Dwayne Johnson admits there’s some need to move quickly simply to get all the work done in time for that release.

And if you can read between the lines of what The Rock says here, he also seems to admit that there’s significant work to be done with the edit of the film itself. He says the early cut he saw had the makings to be something unique, but clearly it’s not quite where it needs to be yet. That’s certainly no shock, this is to be expected. The good news is that Black Adam is on the way to being the movie that Johnson, and fans, certainly hope it can be.

And Dwayne Johnson even goes into some detail about what Black Adam looks like right now and what elements of the story are in place. It sounds like there is already a lot that works, though the actor admits that he’s not quite satisfied with it yet. Johnson continues...

At this point of the cut, there is a clear and defining anchor to Black Adam's code, and I think that's really important as we look to build out the character, as we look to build out the franchise, as we also look to build out the JSA and introduce them and launch them properly as well. I am happy, yet not satisfied, and we will continue to put the work in. And the teaser that we showed about three weeks ago, it was a good indicator of what's to come.