Constantine Writer Recalls The Hate Over Keanu Reeves’ Casting, Compares It To Michael Keaton Being Hired For Batman
Keanu Reeves' Constantine is one of his most popular roles, but that wasn't always the case.
When a favorite character from a book or comic book gets adapted into a film, there is always going to be a lot of pressure on casting. Fans want to see their favorite characters come to life just as they imagine them, and that starts with casting the right actor. Of course, not everybody is always happy. Frequently new casting announcements are met with hate, even if they are eventually embraced.
Keanu Reeves as John Constantine was one such casting decision. When he was originally cast in Constantine, fans had a real problem. To be sure, he looked almost nothing like the character as he was portrayed in the comics, so those looking for a traditional adaptation were out of luck. Frank Cappello, who wrote the screenplay for the first movie, recently appeared in a Reddit AMA where he discussed the hate he saw from fans online who were unhappy with Keanu’s casting. Even though many eventually came around. Cappello said…
As Cappello mentions, fans got a more page-accurate version of John Constantine on TV, and while the character was popular with some fans, enough to see the character return in a totally different series, the standalone Constantine series failed, which Cappello blames, at least in part, in the way the show was different from the film.
In the end, a lot of fans came around to Keanu as Constantine. It's now seen as one of the best movies of the 2000s to the point where there has been an ongoing effort to make a sequel happen for years, despite the fact the first movie wasn’t a runaway hit. Cappello likens the situation to Michael Keaton becoming Tim Burton’s Batman. The Keaton casting decision was also criticized by fans, as Keaton had never done anything like it and wasn’t seen as an action movie star. In the end, Keaton’s Batman is seen by many as the best in live-action. Cappello continued…
And as with Keaton’s Batman, fans are now going to get the return of Keanu’s Constantine. Constantine 2 is a project now in active development. Fans will likely be very happy, which is not to say that there won’t be some people upset by future casting announcements.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
Most Popular
By Dirk Libbey
By Ryan LaBee
By Erik Swann
By Nick Venable