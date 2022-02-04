Exclusive Catwoman: Hunted Clip Sees Selina Kyle Facing Down A Swarm Of Ninja Assassins

Selina Kyle, a.k.a. Catwoman, certainly hasn’t lacked for attention in the DC Comics universe over the decades, but now she’s finally been awarded a special honor: leading her own animated movie. The anime-stylized Catwoman: Hunted is just days away from release, and today CinemaBlend has an exclusive clip of the title protagonist facing off against a swarm of ninja assassins from the League of Shadows.

Catwoman: Hunted sees Selina Kyle, voiced by Dynasty’s Elizabeth Gillies, facing down a lot of familiar villains from DC Comics lore, from Batman adversary Roman Sionis/Black Mask to Wonder Woman enemy Barbara Minerva/Cheetah. In this scene, Selina has to deal with 52 warriors from the League of Shadows (originally known as the League of Assassins) cornering her at the Eiffel Tower in Paris after she’s obtained a fancy necklace. Luckily, she won’t have to fight them alone… no, I’m not referring to her pet cat.

Towards the end of this clip, Kate Kane, a.k.a. Batwoman, voiced by Encanto’s Stephanie Beatriz, arrives to help fight the warriors sent by the criminal organization Leviathan to eliminate our feline enthusiast. Selina is also fortunate that she has a sword that she acquired earlier in the movie by defeating Cheshire, voiced by Kelly Hu (with this version of the character being quite similar to the one she plays in Young Justice). Selina and Batwoman trade some witty remarks at the end of the clip, and while we’ll have to wait until Catwoman: Hunted is out to see the actual battle unfold, I have a good feeling they’ll be just fine.

Catwoman: Hunted was directed by Shinsuke Terasawa and written by Young Justice’s Greg Weisman. The latter penned a movie about Catwoman both because of his longtime crush on the character and feeling she was the perfect candidate to embody the fun vibe he was going for in this story. Weisman also decided early on that Batman would not be present in Catwoman: Hunted because he didn’t want her to be overshadowed, and when someone suggested having Batwoman be a supporting protagonist, he was immediately game for that.

As far as Elizabeth Gillies’ Selina Kyle goes, the actress’ performance was inspired by Michelle Pfeiffer’s take on the same character in 1992’s Batman Returns. Along with her and the other actors mentioned earlier, Catwoman: Hunted’s voice cast includes Jonathan Banks, Lauren Cohan, Jonathan Frakes, Steve Blum, Keith David, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Zehra Fazal, Andrew Kishino, Eric Lopez, Jacqueline Obradors and Ron Yuan.

You can purchase Catwoman: Hunted from on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack, Blu-ray and Digital starting Tuesday, February 8. The DC Universe Animated Original Movies line will also deliver Green Lantern: Beware My Power and Battle of the Super Sons later this year. As always, CinemaBlend will keep you apprised on all major news on upcoming DC movies, both live-action and animated.