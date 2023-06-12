Grant Gustin On Why He Really Decided To End The Flash

It’s been almost three weeks since the series finale of The Flash aired and effectively closed out Grant Gustin’s time as the Scarlett Speedster. The actor portrayed the beloved DC hero for 10 years, first appearing on Arrow’s second season before winding up with his own starring vehicle. It was announced in 2022 that the show, the last remaining and longest-running Arrowverse installment, would be coming to an end after its since-concluded ninth season. With that, a number of fans may have been wondering what prompted the decision. Now, Gustin -- who was emotional and nostalgic during production -- is opening up about why he decided to end the series.

While appearing at Phoenix Fan Fusion, Grant Gustin shared his decision to conclude the show. As explained by Parks and Cons via Twitter, the actor initially found it daunting to be leading a major TV show at the age of 23, though in time, he grew into the position. Nevertheless, things have changed in Gustin's personal life since then, as he now has a family. And due to his work responsibilities he's had to spend time away from his daughter, meaning he can't even do things like read her a bedtime story. So given the push and pull, he ultimately reasoned that it was time to hang up his famed costume.

I can imagine it's hard doing such a job while having a child at home. As is the case with the fan-favorite actor, one can't help but feel like they're missing all of the important milestones in their kid's life. The Glee alum and his wife welcomed their daughter in 2021, so she's still quite young. It's understandable that star would want to ensure that he's around during her formative years.

Seeing the beloved superhero series end was bittersweet, but it was able to have a proper finale, which nearly marked a full-circle moment for Barry. Unfortunately, due to the shortened 13-episode season, some "spectacular" storyline plans had to be cut. Even though a lot of familiar faces returned to Central City for the final season, not everyone could make it, which was definitely disappointing. Still, you can't help but appreciate that there was closure and that the leading man was able to conclude things when he was ready.

When Grant Gustin wrapped filming on The Flash, he posted a lengthy message to his Instagram about how much the series means to him. He also included photos from his last day that feature him, his wife, and their daughter. Walking away from something that's been part of his life for 10 years had to be bittersweet. Nevertheless, I'm sure he takes comfort in the fact that he was able to walk away on his own terms and is now in a position where he can spend more time with his family.

Check out all nine seasons of The Flash now with a Netflix subscription. Also, know that while the journey of Grant Gustin's Barry Allen may be over, the show left the door open for spinoffs. The chances of them happening may be slim but, who knows, maybe an offshoot could happen that doesn't require Gustin to reprise his role.