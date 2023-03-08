The Flash’s Grant Gustin Wraps Shooting On The CW Series, Reflects On His Time As Barry Allen In The Arrowverse

While some may have been introduced to Grant Gustin from his recurring role as Sebastian Smythe in Glee, there’s no question that being cast as Barry Allen/The Flash catapulted the actor to significantly higher levels of fame. Following his debut as the character in Arrow Season 2, Gustin moved on to leading The Flash spinoff series, which is now in the middle of its ninth and final season on The CW. While the public is still a few months away from seeing The Flash’s last episode, Gustin’s time as the Scarlet Speedster is now over, and he turned to social media to reflect on his time in the Arrowverse.

Taking to his Instagram page, Grant Gustin shared that he shot his final The Flash scenes this past Saturday, and his family was on hand to see his last shot suited up as the DC superhero. Gustin expressed gratitude to all the people he’s worked with on this nearly decade-long journey that will ultimately add up to 184 episodes of The Flash, not to mention his guest appearances on other Arrowverse shows. Gustin also thanked the fans who have “remained passionate about our show through 9 seasons” and so many changes. You can read his full thoughts, and check out some pictures he shared, below.

Although there was a period where The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace was plotting a tenth season, The CW decided to bring the show back for only one more round, albeit with a reduced 13-episode order. While Grant Gustin was abundantly clear he has a lot of positive memories from working on the second Arrowverse show, he also said in February that he was “ready” for The Flash to be over because he’s geared up to move on to the next phase of his life. Gustin’s farewell post about The Flash follows just a few days after he was seen in a sweet behind-the-scenes photo with Stephen Amell, who’s reprising Oliver Queen/Green Arrow in Season 9’s ninth episode.

The Flash fans are four episodes deep into Season 9, and the main conflict has so far revolved around Javicia Leslie’s Red Death, a speedster version of Ryan Wilder from an alternate timeline who referenced the best line from Michael Keaton’s Batman in last week’s “The Mask of the Red Death, Part 1.” The Red Death saga comes to a close this week, and while it hasn’t been officially announced who will be the series’ final big bad, it’s looking like it will be a resurrected Eddie Thawne becoming Cobalt Blue. Other familiar faces who will be back later this season include Teddy Sears’ Zoom, John Wesley Shipp’s Jay Garrick, Keiynan Lonsdale’s Wally West, Sendhil Ramamurthy’s Bloodwork and Matt Letscher as Eobard Thawne in his original form.

New episodes of The Flash air Wednesdays at 8 pm ET on The CW.