Helen Mirren Says The Shazam! Sequel Has ‘Pussy Power’ And Zachary Levi Responded

Shazam! Was a solid superhero hit for DC and so there was little doubt a sequel would be on the way. The sequel is bringing some pretty solid star power with the likes of Helen Mirren. Lucy Liu, and Rachel Zegler all joining the cast. During the new Shazam! sequel’s appearance at the recent San Diego Comic-Con , Mirren was quite thrilled with the superpowered women who will take on Shazam, and said the new movie has “pussy power” and while star Zachary Levi might have trouble using that phrase, he doesn’t disagree with the sentiment.

Helen Mirren wasn’t able to attend the recent SDCC in person, but speaking the assembled crowd on screen along side Shazam: Fury of the Gods co-star Rachel Zegler , Mirren made the comment that she, Zegler, and Lucy Liu had become friends during production, and remarked about the film’s “pussy power.” Speaking with Yahoo following the panel, Zachery Levi was agreed that the daughters of Atlas bring exactly that to the new movie, saying…

I don’t know that that was the terminology I would throw in my head, just trying to be respectful, of course. But I agree wholeheartedly, since that’s her terminology… 100 percent, that’s what she and Lucy bring in spades.

Zachary Levi says he wouldn’t necessarily use the same language that Helen Mirren did, because he would want to be respectful. I’m not sure anybody would have a problem with that. If Zachary Levi had said the movie had “pussy power” people would likely have a problem with that. Helen Mirren, on the other hand, is free to say that. Helen Mirren is free to say whatever she likes, she’s Helen Mirren and the world is lucky to have her.

While hearing Helen Mirren talk like that may have been somewhat surprising for the audience at Comic-Con, it apparently should not have been for the crew and cast of Shazam: Fury of the Gods . Apparently Mirren was like that from the minute she walked on set. Director David F. Sandberg says that Mirren even used the exact same phrase when she began filming. Sandberg explained…

That’s the fun thing about Helen Mirren. Because it’s like, ‘Oh, it’s Dame Helen Mirren, so you think she’s going to be like The Queen or something. But then she said that the first time she was on set. She and Lucy stepped on set and she yells, ‘Pussy power’s here!’ Oh, OK, great!