‘I Was Praying That The Toilet Didn’t Flush Behind Me’: Superman’s Rachel Brosnahan Shares The Funny Story Behind Learning She’d Been Cast

Rachel Brosnahan got the best news in the worst place.

Rachel Brosnahan in Superman
If there is one project on the 2025 movie schedule that is more anticipated than any other, it may be James Gunn’s Superman. The upcoming DC movie will mark the return of arguably the most popular comic book character ever to the big screen while also launching the new DCU in theaters. It’s also going to be a huge film for stars David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan.

While both Corenswet and Brosnahan have high-profile roles under their belts, neither has done anything quite like playing the iconic pair of Superman and Lois Lane. Brosnahan recently told Good Housekeeping that she became incredibly nervous after learning she had the role, which happened in a potentially embarrassing location: the bathroom. The actress said…

I was in a bathroom at Aritzia in SoHo. My phone rang, and it said 'James Gunn.' I don't know why he's listed, but he's listed. And I was praying that the toilet didn't flush behind me, but I didn't want to miss the call. Somewhere in my brain I felt like if I missed the call that I wouldn't get the job. So I picked up the phone and he just said, 'How'd you like to be the next Lois Lane?' I was very excited and then immediately nervous. I had big shoes to fill.

I mean, I think we all would scramble to answer the phone if we saw that James Gunn was calling us for any reason. Even if I was in a bathroom, I would answer that call, and Rachel Brosnahan clearly felt the same way. I don’t know if James Gunn called the people who didn’t get the roles, but I’d bet if the creative lead of DC Studios is calling you, it’s probably good news a lot of the time.

While Brosnahan received what may have been the biggest news of her career on the toilet, she says that she was as nervous as she was excited almost immediately. That’s certainly not surprising. There was always going to be pressure associated with a new Superman movie, but due to the no small amount of controversy surrounding how the previous DC film universe ended, there are going to be a lot of eyes on this film. Those who deeply loved the last version will likely need a lot of convincing to give this one a chance, while those who didn’t love the previous films will be hoping for something different.

Brosnahan's nervousness will likely last until we all see Superman when it finally arrives on July 11. The film will not only introduce the Man of Steel, but a host of superhero characters who will likely all have parts to play in the new cinematic universe that's being constructed.

