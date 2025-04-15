‘I Was Praying That The Toilet Didn’t Flush Behind Me’: Superman’s Rachel Brosnahan Shares The Funny Story Behind Learning She’d Been Cast
Rachel Brosnahan got the best news in the worst place.
If there is one project on the 2025 movie schedule that is more anticipated than any other, it may be James Gunn’s Superman. The upcoming DC movie will mark the return of arguably the most popular comic book character ever to the big screen while also launching the new DCU in theaters. It’s also going to be a huge film for stars David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan.
While both Corenswet and Brosnahan have high-profile roles under their belts, neither has done anything quite like playing the iconic pair of Superman and Lois Lane. Brosnahan recently told Good Housekeeping that she became incredibly nervous after learning she had the role, which happened in a potentially embarrassing location: the bathroom. The actress said…
I mean, I think we all would scramble to answer the phone if we saw that James Gunn was calling us for any reason. Even if I was in a bathroom, I would answer that call, and Rachel Brosnahan clearly felt the same way. I don’t know if James Gunn called the people who didn’t get the roles, but I’d bet if the creative lead of DC Studios is calling you, it’s probably good news a lot of the time.
While Brosnahan received what may have been the biggest news of her career on the toilet, she says that she was as nervous as she was excited almost immediately. That’s certainly not surprising. There was always going to be pressure associated with a new Superman movie, but due to the no small amount of controversy surrounding how the previous DC film universe ended, there are going to be a lot of eyes on this film. Those who deeply loved the last version will likely need a lot of convincing to give this one a chance, while those who didn’t love the previous films will be hoping for something different.
Brosnahan's nervousness will likely last until we all see Superman when it finally arrives on July 11. The film will not only introduce the Man of Steel, but a host of superhero characters who will likely all have parts to play in the new cinematic universe that's being constructed.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
I Watched Richard Donner's Superman For The First Time, And There's One Thing Christopher Reeve's Man Of Steel Debut Still Does Better Than Other Superhero Movies
Fans Are All Over Lois Lane And Superman Kissing In The Air, But David Corenswet Warns 'It Feels Less Romantic' To Actually Film It