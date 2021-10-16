Shazam! Fury Of The Gods Drops First Looks At Helen Mirren And Lucy Liu's Characters

Although the Shazam! mid-credits scene teased an alliance between Mark Strong’s Dr. Sivana and the super-intelligent caterpillar known as Mister Mind, we won’t see that villainous pair in Shazam! 2, a.k.a. Shazam! Fury of the Gods. (Maybe they’re being for a third movie?) Instead, the sequel’s threats will be Helen Mirren’s Hespera and Lucy Liu’s Kalypso, two daughters of Atlas, one of the mythical figures from whom the Shazam heroes draw their stamina. Fresh out of DC FanDome, we finally have our first look at the Fury of the Gods villains.

Unlike Dr. Sivana and Black Adam, who’s making his DCEU debut in his own movie next year, Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ Hespera and Kalypso don’t have counterparts in DC Comics counterparts, so it’s difficult to predict what this movie has in store for them. That said, going off the behind-the-scenes look at Fury of the Gods, they certainly look formidable. Starting off, here’s a closer look at Helen Mirren’s Hespera.

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

She looks magnificent, doesn’t she? No doubt Hespera could cause enough trouble on her own, but in Shazam! Fury of the Gods, she’ll be accompanied by Lucy Liu’s Kalypso, and here’s the actress in her glorious superhero movie attire.

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will also star West Side Story’s Rachel Zegler as Hespera and Kalypso’s sister, although it’s unclear if she’s following in their antagonistic footsteps or if she’ll be more a force for good in the movie. Either way, along with whatever Hespera and Kalypso have cooking, Fury of the Gods will also feature mythical creatures like minotaurs, harpies and dragons for the Shazam Family to fight. The sequel will also take place across numerous locations, from Athens and Philadelphia to the Rock of Eternity and the realm of the gods.

Even with all this new information to absorb, there’s a lot about Shazam! Fury of the Gods being kept secret. Still, if you were excited to see Billy Batson’s adoptive siblings also become superheroes during Shazam!, now you’ll get a whole movie’s worth of them fighting the forces of evil together. Along with Asher Angel and Zachary Levi reprising Billy Batson and his adult superpowered form, respectively, most of the supporting cast from the last movie is back, although in Mary Bromfield’s case, Grace Fulton will play her both as a civilian and a superhero. Behind the scenes, David F. Sandberg sat back in the director’s chair for Fury of the Gods, and Henry Gayden returned to write the sequel’s script. Filming unfolded from late May 2021 to the end of the following August.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will work its magic in theaters on June 2, 2023. In the meantime, browse through our upcoming DC Comics movies guide to learn what else the DCEU has coming up.