Wait, Did Shazam! Fury Of The Gods’ Rachel Zegler Reveal A Major DC Appearance?

When it comes to upcoming DC movies that will be packed with familiar faces, naturally The Flash has been the talk of the town, particularly because Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton will be reprising their versions of Batman. However, it looks like Shazam! Fury of the Gods may also be bringing an established DCEU character. Rachel Zegler, the first new actor to be brought onto the Shazam! sequel, may have indicated we will reunite with Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman.

To be clear, Rachel Zegler didn’t outright say that Wonder Woman is cameoing in Shazam! Fury of the Gods, but in response to rumors that the Amazonian warrior is present in this DC movie, the actress said the following to Empire Magazine (via Fandom):

I'm not going to say much, but [filming Snow White] wasn't our first meeting.

Rachel Zegler is referencing Disney’d upcoming live-action remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, where Zegler will play the title princess and Gal Gadot is starring as the Evil Queen. Zegler made her film debut last year in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story remake, and Shazam! Fury of the Gods is her next movie up. So unless she’s referring to her and Gadot meeting each other in a personal setting, this seems like Zegler’s pretty much saying that Wonder Woman is appearing in Fury of the Gods... without actually providing 100% confirmation.

While Wonder Woman and Shazam are as tight-knit as a duo like Batman and Superman or Flash and Green Lantern, they do have a fair amount of shared history in the comics from serving on teams like the Justice League and Justice Society. Plus, let’s forget that the first Shazam! movie featured a Superman cameo (albeit not played by Henry Cavill), so it’s not like this would be a weird move for Fury of the Gods to pull. In fact, I’d argue Wonder Woman showing up makes even more sense given there connection to the Olympian Gods, some of whom the Shazam Family members draw their power from in superhero form.

It’s doubtful we’ll officially learn if Shazam! Fury of the Gods includes Wonder Woman until the movie actually comes out, but at least we know it’s worth keeping an eye out for her. Although we last spent time with Gal Gadot’s iteration of the Themysciran princess in 2020’s Wonder Woman 1984, her last chronological appearance in the DCEU was in Justice League (take your pick on which version), where she fought Steppenwolf and his Paradeom army alongside Superman, Batman, Flash, Aquaman and Cyborg. Gadot is already on deck for Wonder Woman 3, which will also see Patty Jenkins returning to write and direct.

Meanwhile, Shazam! Fury of the Gods is now coming out on December 16, and will see its main heroes battling at least two daughters of Atlas: Helen Mirren’s Hespera and Lucy Liu’s Kalypso. There’s still no word on the identity of Zegler’s character other than she’s also one of Atlas’ daughter, though director David F. Sandberg had some fun yesterday with the fake casting news of her playing the anthropomorphic tiger Tawky Tawny.