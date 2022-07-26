After The 'Shazam 2' Trailer, Is The DCEU Alive And Well? We Discuss
By Sean O'Connell , Hannah Saulic published
We chat about Warner Bros. upcoming DC Movies and react to the new trailers for 'Black Adam' and 'Shazam Fury of the Gods.'
DC unveiled official trailers for both Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's "Black Adam" and Zachary Levi's "Shazam! Fury of the Gods," so of course, CinemaBlend's DC experts Hannah Saulic and Sean O'Connell are here to break down everything we saw. They discuss whether or not the DCEU is still something Warner Bros. is building towards, that Henry Cavill Superman rumor and more.
Hannah (she/her) is a producer, editor, director and host covering all things movies and TV. Proud member of House Tyrell and Gryffindor. Roy Kent energy.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.