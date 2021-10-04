James Gunn Hilariously Trolls Fans With Guardians Of The Galaxy Easter Egg Amid Facebook Outage

Hunting for Easter eggs has become a common activity among hardcore superhero movie fans, from spotting a fun cameo or noticing a special message written in the background of a scene. Usually most, if not all of a certain movie’s Easter eggs can eventually be found, especially once it’s come out on home media and once can pause moment. However, seven years after Guardians of the Galaxy’s release, the special Easter egg James Gunn has repeatedly teased remains undiscovered, and now the filmmaker has trolled fans about it in the midst of a Facebook outage.

At the time of this writing, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp have been down for several hours, resulting in many people going on Twitter to joke about the social media disruption. James Gunn joined in on the fun with the following:

I just posted the big Guardians Easter egg on Facebook for everyone to see.October 4, 2021 See more

Oh man, talk about unfortunate timing! Ok, clearly James Gunn didn’t finally spill the beans on this Guardians of the Galaxy Easter egg after all this time. Even with nearly a decade having passed since Guardians of the Galaxy introduced characters like Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket and Groot to the general public, Gunn is still intent on keeping the Easter egg a mystery. Granted, he admitted back in 2019 that it had been “partially discovered,” but didn’t divulge any details to help those looking for it. So sorry, folks, but even once Facebook is back up, you won’t find any aid in this geeky journey from Gunn over there.

That said, there’s definitely no shortage of speculation regarding what the mysterious Guardians of the Galaxy Easter egg is, with one of the most popular theories being that it involves Meredith Quill, Peter Quill’s mother. Evidently though, Gunn won’t divulge what it is to the masses until someone nails it 100% to him without any assistance. I’m hoping that by the time we hit Guardians of the Galaxy’s 10th anniversary, Gunn will change his mind and bring this saga to a close, but I also wouldn’t be surprised if he ended up keeping it a secret up to his deathbed.

In any case, while the hunt for the elusive Easter egg from the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie continues, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans can look forward to this cosmic superhero team returning soon. The Guardians will next appear in Thor: Love and Thunder, having last been seen departing Earth with Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder at the end of Avengers: Endgame. Following Love and Thunder’s release next May, they’ll score the spotlight in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special for Disney+ in December 2022, followed by Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 five months later.

