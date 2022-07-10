Amid Chris Hemsworth's Big Box Office Weekend, Another Famous Chris Reached Out With Sweet Thor: Love And Thunder Message

Thor: Love and Thunder is the latest production from the house of Marvel to hit theaters, and it’s definitely making an impression. In its opening weekend, the movie has hit No. 1 and secured a massive haul, giving Chris Hemsworth yet another big showing . One would think that the actor is pleased with the success that the fourth installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe-set franchise has found thus far. And in the midst of this, a fellow famous Chris has reached out with a sweet message.

The star in question is Chris Pratt, who MCU fans know for playing Peter Quill/Star-Lord in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. The lovable bunch of A-holes actually appeared in Thor’s most recent solo outing, as the God of Thunder had joined the group at the end of Avengers: Endgame. While the Asgardian seemed to have a somewhat rocky relationship with the team, the bond between Pratt and Chris Hemsworth appears stronger than ever. The Jurassic World alum posted a tribute on Instagram , where he praised his co-star and shared a throwback photo from the Love and Thunder set:

It’s always great to see such love amongst co-stars, especially two Chrises (even though one technically doesn’t go by Chris). It’s interesting to see a throwback pic from their time in Australia now, especially when you consider how much speculation there was last year regarding the space crusaders’ roles in the movie. The Guardians actors seemingly arrived in the land down under for the production in January 2021, and some wrapped by early February of that year. While their screen time is limited, the cosmic characters’ appearances in the new movie are memorable.

Based on the box office numbers that have been reported for Thor: Love and Thunder, it would seem that fans did indeed “sprint to the theaters” as Chris Pratt advised. Taika Waititi’s latest Marvel movie raked in $143 million at the domestic box office this weekend and earned $302 worldwide. With this, it now has the biggest opening of any film in the God of Thunder’s cinematic saga, and it’s already in a prime position to continue its success next week. So it goes without saying that the film’s cast and crew have a lot to celebrate.

However, many are likely wondering about what lies ahead for Chris Hemsworth after Love and Thunder . There’s, of course, been no indication as to where Thor might appear in the MCU next , though there are two things we know to be true. One is that the fourth installment leaves the character in an interesting place that could lead to more stories. The other is that Hemsworth has been a viable leading man for Marvel Studios and could continue to be should he sign on for other projects.

Chris Hemsworth’s future as Thor may be a bit cloudy right now, but fans can definitely look forward to seeing Chris Pratt and his co-stars in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special later this year. They’ll then return to the big screen for Vol. 3, which will close out James Gunn’s trilogy. Surely Hemsworth will extend the same kind of well wishes to Pratt when his movie opens in May 2023.