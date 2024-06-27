Black Panther’s Letitia Wright Explains How Chadwick Boseman’s Memory Inspired Her While Facing Wakanda Forever Injury

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a well-oiled machine over the last decade and change, consistently releasing new content in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. That includes Ryan Coogler's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which crushed at the box office. In that movie Letitia Wright's Shuri was made into the new Panther, and fans are eager to see her return in an upcoming Marvel movie. And the 30 year-old actress recently explained how Chadwick Boseman’s memory inspired her while facing a serious on set injury.

Chadwick Boseman's death shocked fans and his colleagues alike back in 2020, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was reworked to honor him. Shuri actress Letitia Wright was injured on set, and recently spoke on The View about how her late co-star helped her get through it. In her words:

At the time it was an unfortunate accident that happened to me. And I just kind of had a moment to reflect on everything. And I just thought a lot about him. I thought a lot about his perseverance, and his relentlessness to just keep going no matter what life was throwing at him. And I just thought if my brother could make it I can get back on set and finish the job. So I just carried that Panther spirit with me.

How touching is that? Clearly the bond shared between these two on-screen siblings was strong. And while Wright might have been mourning, it sounds like Chadwick Boseman continued to be an inspiration during production of Wakanda Forever. And the Black Panther 2 reviews definitely praised this mixture of art and reality.

Wright's comments on The View make a great deal of sense for those who followed the story of Chadwick Boseman's passing. His battle with colon cancer was a private one, and the context of his pain and spirit was only made obvious after his death. Indeed, Denzel Washington even talked about Boseman hiding his illness while working on Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

Per Letitia Wright's sentiments, it seems like the pain that came from her Black Panther 2 injury made her think of just how strong Boseman had to be while leading the first movie. Clearly the late actor continues to be a hero both for people on and off camera.

Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order know how much of a splash Chadwick Boseman made when debuting as Black Panther in Captain America: Civil War, followed by appearances in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. Although it's Coogler's OG Black Panther movie that really shows off his talents, as well as the gorgeous world of Wakanda that the cast and crew built together.

