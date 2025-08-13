After Daredevil: Born Again Star Charlie Cox's 'Final Season' Comments, Vincent D'Onofrio Swooped In To Clear The Air

At a time when popular streaming series can go multiple years between seasons, fans of Daredevil: Born Again were lucky when Disney+ decided to give the show two seasons out of the gate. Of course, those fans are certainly hoping we’ll get more than just those two seasons.

This is why fans freaked out a bit at recent viral comments from Daredevil: Born Again star Charlie Cox, which implied that the show may end following this second season. However, Cox’s co-star is jumping in to let fans know where things stand.

What Charlie Cox Said About Daredevil: Born Again’s “Final Season”

The viral clip in question has Charlie Cox at a recent Galaxycon event where he was answering a question regarding his favorite Daredevil suit over the course of his time playing the character. He mentioned a suit that will be seen in the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 that he really loves, but in referencing it, he also implied it might be the last time we see Cox as Daredevil. He said…

There’s something that we do in this final season that doesn’t exist in the comics, so it is unique to our show.

Needless to say, Cox calling Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again the “final” season got fans talking. While no seasons past Season 2 have been officially announced, neither had their been any confirmation that the show would end after the forthcoming season. This led one fan to specifically seek out Daredevil: Born Again’s other big star to try and get some clarification.

How Vincint D’Onofirio Responded To Panicked Fans

One of the upsides to social media is that sometimes you can interact directly with a famous person and get some real answers to your questions, and that’s what happened with Vincent D’Onofrio after Cox’s comments went viral. Somebody reached out to the Kingpin actor on Twitter and asked if he could confirm the flaim. While D’Onofrio didn’t indicate a third season was happening, he did indicate that it was something that could happen, saying…

As far as i know it isn't [accurate] and there's a good chance we will have a third season.

Following his initial response regarding Daredevil's potential future, D'Onorio has been inundated with addtional questions from fans about the same clip, and the actor has continued to respond to seemingly every single one, giving roughly the same answer.

If nothing else, word that a third season is at least possible would seem to indicate there’s nothing in the upcoming Season 2 that would necessitate it being a “final” season. While Daredevil: Born Again is arguably the most violent thing you can watch with a Disney+ subscription, the show has been well received so far at it seems likely Marvel may want to keep it going if

Considering that Cox and D’Onofrio have both been intimately involved in everything surrounding Daredevil: Born Again up to this point, it seems unlikely that one would know something the other does not.

Cox may have just used the word “final” because the two seasons of Born Again were created together and tell a single story. That story, as far as we know, will come to an end at the end of the next season, which perhaps is what makes it a “final" season.