Denzel Washington Went Viral Over His Black Panther 3 Role. Obviously He Was Asked About It Again

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly offering new content, thanks to projects coming in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. One of the most hotly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies is Ryan Coogler's Black Panther 3, which is in development. Denzel Washington revealed he's being written a role in the blockbuster, breaking the internet in the process. So obviously he was asked about that again recently.

While Black Panther 3 has a rumored release window, basically nothing is known about what's going to happen in the big screen return to Wakanda. While Ryan Coogler said Washington was like family, exactly who he'll be playing in the MCU is a mystery. When speaking with ScreenRant about his new Spike Lee movie Highest 2 Lowest, he was asked about joining the beloved Marvel franchise. Unfortunately he only offered:

That’s between me and Ryan.

Fine, you can play it cool Mr. Washington. Almost nothing is known about what the third Black Panther movie will be about, and it seems like it's going to stay that way for the time being. After all Wakanda Forever's ending offered a number of thrilling narrative threads to pull from.

Of course, it's also possible that Washington might not actually know what will go down with his role in Ryan Coogler's threequel. The movie is seemingly only its in early development stage, and it's unclear how much writing the Sinners filmmaker has done so far. So we might all just have to try and be patient.

As previously mentioned, the events of the second Black Panther left a bunch of question about the future of Coogler's beloved franchise. At the end of the film Shuri became the next Panther, but didn't take the trial to try and rule her fictional country. Instead, it was hinted that M'Baku might be the new King.

Additionally, the Wakanda Forever credits scene revealed that T'Challa and Nakia had secretly had a baby. This could add another fold to who will ultimately sit on the Throne and be in control of the high tech society and its mines of Vibranium.

Ever since Washington let slip about his role in Black Panther 3, fans have been wondering who he might play in the forthcoming blockbuster. Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order know that Coogler's franchise is a favorite, so the pressure is on for the third installment to deliver. Especially after recent sequels like Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania and Thor: Love and Thunder failed to resonate with audiences. No pressure.

The next Marvel movie hitting theaters is Spider-Man: Brand New Day on July 24th of next year as part of the 2026 movie release list. Fingers crossed that we get more information about Black Panther 3 sooner rather than later.