I Can’t Get Enough Of Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff And More Adding A Little Extra Something To Their Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Costumes In Funny Set Photo

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to be a powerful force in the entertainment industry. But those of us who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have certain fan favorites. James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy franchise is definitely in that category, and the trilogy recently came to an end with Vol 3. And I can’t get enough of Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff and more adding a little extra something to their Guardians 3 costumes in a funny set photo. And yes, Gunn is involved.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 cast is super close, with many of them spending years together playing their cosmic heroes. There’s especially a ton of love for the franchise’s filmmaker, with the Guardians signing a letter in solidarity back when Gunn was briefly fired . Case in point: an Instagram post James Gunn shared which shows the cast wearing T-shirts with his face on it. Check it out below:

I mean, how cute is that? One can only imagine how Gunn reacted when he walked on set and saw various members of the Guardians of the Galaxy wearing his face over their matching suits. And I personally would love one of these matching shirts for my own wardrobe.

The above image is thoroughly adorable, and shows Gunn and some of the Guardians on a blue screen set, which is fairly commonplace for the MCU as a whole. But while the sets might need to be brought to life with CGI, these James Gunn t-shirts are very real. And per this caption, the shirts were made by Guardians actor Nathan Fillion, who will also be part of Gunn’ Superman: Legacy .

Given how much love is shared between James Gunn and the Guardians cast, it’s a little depressing that they might never be reunited in the MCU. The ending of Guardians 3 offered happy endings for the team, although they were split up. The movie’s end title cards revealed that Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord would be back, but the rest of the Guardians' fates are a mystery. I'm personally hoping Pom Klementieff's Mantis gets a spinoff adventure with the group of giant Abilisks she befriended throughout Vol. 3's runtime.

It certainly seems like James Gunn has wrapped up his time in the MCU, and has pivoted his focus to the DC side of things. He and Peter Safran were named co-CEOS of the DCU, and they’re planning a decade of movies. We’ll just have to see if the DC folks also rock shirts with his face on it while filming upcoming DC movies .