Emily Blunt Doesn’t Want To Play Fantastic Four’s Invisible Woman, But Does She Want John Krasinski To Return To Reed Richards?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a powerful force in the entertainment industry, with plenty of A-listers getting involved on both the small and silver screens. And with so many upcoming Marvel movies calling for new actors to join the fold, fans are curious about who will play the X-Men and Fantastic Four. Emily Blunt doesn’t want to play Sue Storm/ The Invisible Woman, but does she want her husband John Krasinski to return as Reed Richards?

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt have been popular fan choices to play Reed and Sue in the Fantastic Four movie for years. While the Jungle Cruise actress has maintained she’s not interested , Krasinski did briefly play Mister Fantastic in a brief, bloody scene in Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness. Fans are wondering if he’ll take the role long-term, and his wife/collaborator Blunt recently addressed this when speaking with HeyUGuys , sharing:

I was really happy for him because I think he's a huge fan. And I understand why it's such an ardent passionate religion for people. It's a huge part of our cinematic history now. So he was thrilled... Well, I hope [we can see him in the role again]. I hope so. You never know.

Well, there you have it. It looks like Emily Blunt would love to see John Krasinski return as Reed Richards somewhere in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The cast of the developing Fantastic Four movie is currently a complete mystery, but he does seem like the obvious choice. After all, he looked killer in the fan-favorite character’s super suit during Doctor Strange 2.

Emily Blunt’s comments about the future of John Krasinski as Mister Fantastic come as she was promoting her new series The English at the London Film Festival. Eventually the conversation turned to the MCU. But rather than trying to convince the Devil Wears Prada actress to change her mind about playing Sue Storm, she was asked about Krasinski’s possible future. We’ll just have to see what Kevin Feige and company have in store for the Fantastic Four movie that’s currently coming together.

As previously mentioned, fans have hoped for years that A Quiet Place ’s John Krasinski and Emily Blunt would once again play on-screen spouses as Reed Richards and Sue Storm in The Fantastic Four. But for her part Blunt has denied interest in joining the MCU in this way, instead leading other Disney projects like The Jungle Book , Into the Woods, and Mary Poppins Returns. But she is down to see Krasinski stretch his MCU muscles (literally) if the opportunity presents itself.

John Krasinski had a small but memorable role as Reed Richards in Doctor Strange 2, a member of the Illuminati in an alternate universe. While this made fan casting dreams come true, he was promptly killed off by Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch. Because why wouldn’t Sam Raimi subvert fan expectations?