Fantastic Four Alum Kate Mara Shares A Lovely Take On Why She’s Open To Seeing First Steps
These comments come nearly 10 years after the release of the 2015 film.
Kate Mara might have a few regrets about Josh Trank’s panned Fantastic Four film. However, she isn’t haunted by the 2015 flick, not even a little. A decade after playing Sue Storm in the box office disappointment, the actor is leaning into the future of upcoming Marvel movies and the First Family’s 2025 movie schedule entry, The Fantastic Four: First Steps. To that point, Mara shared a sweet take on the notion of seeing Marvel Studios' reboot when it comes out.
Kate Mara caught up with THR, during which she opened up about her love of movies, her excitement for the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe reboot The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and why the upcoming superhero film doesn’t stir up baggage from her time in spandex. When asked if she has any interest in seeing the MCU movie for herself, the former Sue Storm actress responded enthusiastically:
The House of Cards alum's comments come one month before the 10th anniversary of her film's release and the debut of the latest iteration of the team. First Steps boasts a fantastic cast, including Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, who are stepping into the roles of the Fantastic Four. It's sweet for Mara to lend her support to the franchise's newcomers.
Kate Mara and husband Jamie Bell -- who played Ben Grimm a.k.a. The Thing -- helped bring these characters to life in the 2015 Fox-produced version of the franchise. However, the Shooter star’s response to the new film isn't based on comparison. Her comments to THR suggest that the past doesn't influence her view of the latest movie. What truly matters to her is her love of going to the movies.
That’s not nothing, especially when you consider how much Josh Trank’s Fantastic Four became defined by behind-the-scenes chaos: clashing visions, reshoots, and a director's cut that never saw the light of day. But, through it all, Mara met Jamie Bell, whom she married and started a family with. That chapter has a silver lining for her that has nothing to do with the abysmal Rotten Tomatoes score.
Kate Mara's perspective is also especially refreshing in a genre that too often eats its own. Superhero actors who don’t make it into the Marvel canon usually go quiet or go bitter. The former Sue Storm does neither. It's also easy to understand why Mara would express an interest in seeing the film.
The Fantastic Four: First Steps feels like a fresh start for the classic property. With Matt Shakman, who directed WandaVision (streaming with a Disney+ subscription), at the helm, this movie seems set to bring Marvel’s famously dysfunctional family into the MCU in a fun way. Expectations are pretty high, especially with Kate Mara giving it the thumbs up (even i it wasn't exactly needed). Still, it adds a nice touch as fans get excited for this reboot.
Fans can flock to their local cinemas to see The Fantastic Four: First Steps when it's released on July 25.
