Fans Honor Chadwick Boseman’s Memory On The Anniversary Of His Death As They Debate If T’Challa Should Be Recast
Do you think someone should take over as the original Black Panther?
On August 28, 2020, Chadwick Boseman died at the age of 43 from complications related to colon cancer. Four years later, fans are naturally paying their respects today to the man who portrayed T’Challa, a.k.a. the first Black Panther, in four of the Marvel movies in order. The honoring of Boseman has also prompted debate about if T’Challa should be recast in the MCU, a topic that’s been discussed in length since his passing.
Rather than hire a new actor to play T’Challa in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel Studios and filmmaker Ryan Coogler decided to have T’Challa die offscreen at the beginning of the 2022 movie, and his sister, Letitia Wright’s Shuri, later embraced the Black Panther mantle during Wakanda’s conflict against Namor. Nevertheless, there are still many who like to see someone else leave their stamp on T’Challa, which would be possible by pulling in a variant from elsewhere in the Marvel multiverse. @CloudyTrillion had this to say on the matter while sharing some images of Black Panther from the comics alongside Storm, with whom he was married for several years:
As seen in projects like Spider-Man: No Way Home, Loki and the recent appearance of The Cavillrine in Deadpool & Wolverine, multiverse variants don’t always have the same physical appearance, so it wouldn’t be difficult at all to have a new actor fill T’Challa’s shoes. @Nichola857139 believes that this should be a role that many actors should get to tackle, just like what’s been done with Spider-Man, Superman and Batman:
One of the ways the anniversary of Chadwick Boseman’s death was commemorated was by someone sharing the portion of the Avengers: Infinity War trailer that showed snippets of scenes set in Wakanda, including when T’Challa let out the war cry, “Yibambe!” This led @Brother_Stark to say:
That’s not to say that everyone supports T’Challa being recast, though, or at least not bringing it up on the 4th anniversary of Chadwick Boseman’s passing. @goforloki wrote this:
Finally, to end on a supportive note for the recasting debate, @yungstorydawood said this:
One thing worth remembering is that whether or not another actor is cast to take over as the original Black Panther, there is still a character named T’Challa who exists in the main MCU reality. It was revealed in the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever mid-credits scene that T’Challa and Nakia had a son who was initially introduced as Toussaint, but his Wakandan name was T’Challa, too. That doesn’t mean, though, that he’ll become Black Panther when he’s an adult like his father did.
For now, Shuri continues to operate as Black Panther, although when we’ll see her again is uncertain, as Black Panther 3 isn’t officially on the upcoming Marvel movies slate, and there’s been no mention of her being involved in Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars. As for Chadwick Boseman, you can revisit his Black Panther performances with a Disney+ subscription.
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.