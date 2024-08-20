We Can Thank Ryan Reynolds For Dubbing Henry Cavill The Cavillrine, But I Wonder If We Could Thank Him For Superman Reference That Nearly Happened
The Deadpool franchise is all about references, and we almost got one about Henry Cavill's Superman.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly treating fans to new content, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The latest movie release was Deadpool & Wolverine, which broke records at the box office. That threequel was full of wild cameos, including Henry Cavill as a variant of Wolverine. And while we can thank Ryan Reynolds for dubbing him "The Cavillrine", I wonder If we could thank him for a Superman reference that nearly happened.
Henry Cavill has been making jokes about a mustache reference in Deadpool 3, but he was mostly there to briefly pop up as an alternate take on Wolverine. Fans loved seeing this cameo, which Ryan Reynolds named "Cavillrine". But now some folks think that a sly Superman reference was nearly included. Let's break it all down.
Fans think they spotted a scrapped Superman reference in Deadpool & Wolverine.
Early during Deadpool 3's runtime, Ryan Reynolds' signature character goes searching for a Wolverine to help his universe from being destroyed. We see various fun elements, including a comic-accurate short king, as well as a Logan who is in the midst of fighting Hulk. Concept art for the Henry Cavill appearance recently appeared on Twitter, and fans think that the alternate costume might have been a purposeful nod to Superman. Check out the image below:
this was a quite a fun one when it landed in my hands to do some concept-ing, more in the upcoming artbook for Deadpool & Wolverine pic.twitter.com/G0zHXJjiTiAugust 13, 2024
A number of responses followed this tweet, which offered two different looks for Cavillrine. And some folks think that the red shirt was a way to acknowledge Cavill's tenure as Superman before his firing. One such response reads:
Of course, there's no guarantee that Ryan Reynolds and company were trying to include a nod to Cavill's DC past (which is streaming with a Max subscription). We'll just have to see if Ryan Reynolds speaks out and confirms if this was the plan. Either way, the Witcher actor's appearance is one that will stay in the minds of fans.
How Ryan Reynolds Came Up With Cavillrine
For years, fans wanted to see Henry Cavill appear as Wolverine. This is no doubt why Ryan Reynolds approached the actor for a cameo, much like Channing Tatum finally got to play Gambit. During a conversation with EW about the blockbuster, director Shawn Levy revealed how the viral name "Cavillrine" came to be. In his words:
Henry Cavill had recently returned as Superman in Black Adam, before he was let go from the role as James Gunn formed a new DCU. And that seemingly opened the door for the team behind Deadpool & Wolverine to approach the actor about his MCU debut as a cameo. Later in that same interview, Levy explained how Ryan Reynolds came up with his new nickname, and why it was an important cameo to include in the MCU blockbuster. In his words:
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
The Deadpool franchise has always pokes fun at both DC and Marvel, so it makes perfect sense that they'd address the Cavill firing by having him finally play Wolverine... even if he only got a few seconds of screen time.
Of course, there are fans who want to see Cavill play Captain Britain in the MCU. His small role in Deadpool 3 presumably wouldn't prevent that, but it's unclear if the 41 year-old actor is even interested in such a role.
Deadpool & Wolverine is in theaters now, complete with Cavillrine. While we wait for information about upcoming Marvel movies, check out the 2025 movie release dates.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.