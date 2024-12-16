Fans Sent ‘A Thousand Messages’ To Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther Co-Star After His Passing, Thinking He Was Chad’s Real Dad. His Lovely Response

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly offering new content, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. But those who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order know that certain projects, and actors, stand out as fan favorites, especially Ryan Coogler's Black Panther and late actor Chadwick Bosman. It turns out fans sent "a thousand messages" to Boseman’s Black Panther co-star after his passing, thinking he was Chad’s real dad. And he had a lovely response.

Ryan Coogler instantly became a beloved part of the MCU after debuting in Captain America: Civil War, and later starring in his own Black Panther movie. T'Challa's rise to becoming Wakanda's leader was inspired by the death of his his father T'Chaka, played by John Kani. The iconic South African actor spoke to People about how the public reached out to him after Boseman's passing, offering:

When Chadwick passed away, I got a thousand messages of deepest condolences. At first I tried to explain, 'No, he's not my son, he's my son in the movie...' [but] I [have] just accepted now that he was my son. An incredible, true consummate professional.

How sweet is that? While they weren't blood relatives, it sounds like John Kani did have a good relationship with Boseman before his death. And he was touched by seeing just how many fans ended up reaching out to him... even if he wasn't the late actor's actual father.

Boseman's death was a surprise both to his fans and collaborators, as he was keeping his battle with colon cancer under wraps. And despite this health struggle, he was known for having an outstanding work ethic. Later in that same interview, Kani spoke about this, sharing:

He wanted to be sure. In Chad we had a sense of time. He worked on a schedule he only knew, [and understood] that we haven't gotten enough time. He wanted a 25-hour day so he could get the opportunity to say everything he wanted to say. That was my experience with Chadwick.

John Kani's comments seem to echo how countless collaborators who worked with Chadwick Boseman spoke about his work. It's likely for this reason that he delivered so many memorable performances before his passing, both within and outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And that's yet another reason why he was considered a hero to so many.

The next MCU movie hitting theaters is Captain America; Brave New World on February 14th. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates to plan your trips to the movies in the New Year.