Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Comic-Con Footage Teases Rocket’s Origins, Groot’s Evolution And More

When writer/director James Gunn took to the San Diego Comic-Con’s Hall H to present his latest Marvel film, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, he recalled that it was a decade today that he pitched the first film to Marvel. As the logo for the third movie shined on the projection screens, he told the crowd: “This is the end of that story.” Then the attendees of SDCC got to see the first trailer of the upcoming Marvel movie .

Y’all, it’s an emotional one. Between the first footage breaking down Star-Lord and Gamora’s lost romance, a tease of Rocket Raccoon’s origin story, it was enough to get the crowd teary eyed – though, at least there was some funny moments to break down all the tension. Shortly after the cast saw what looks to be the first trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the cast including Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff and Sean Gunn were in tears in the realization that their journey as a bunch of (lovable) a-holes was almost over.

The footage begins with Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill being alarmed by some ravagers before it’s revealed that his lost love, Zoe Saldana’s Gamora is now the head of the crew. Of course, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 follows the events of Avengers: Endgame, where the only Gamora left is one from the past who never became a member of the Guardians or fell in love with Star-Lord. The Gamora Peter loved was sacrificed by Thanos to get the Soul Stone in his failed mission to snap away half the universe.

In the trailer shown to SDCC’s enthusiastic crowd, Star-Lord attempts to catch up Gamora on the past she never experienced herself and images from past movies, including their Kevin Bacon scene flashes to the audience. At the same time, we’re also presented images of a young and adorable Rocket Raccoon, in what is going to be another major focus on the film. During the panel, James Gunn called Rocket the “saddest creature in the universe” and something that’s going to be a major element of the final Guardians of the Galaxy movie, officially heading to theaters this May.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 panel also showed a first look at Will Poulter’s gold-plated Warlock and the High Evolutionary, who will be played by Chukwudi Iwuji. During the SDCC panel, the actor appeared in character as the High Evolutionary and playfully insulted Hall H for being “disgusting low-life scum” and said that it inspired him to “enhance genetically” something “less reprehensible”.

It was also announced that Maria Bakalova will be voicing the role of Cosmo the Dog, who took the stage in excitement to enter the MCU. As Sean Gunn, on-set Rocket and Kraglin said it best when he spoke during the panel as the cast got choked up about the first footage of the movie with Hall H, they “fucking care” about these Marvel characters and in this trailer, it shows. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5, 2023.

