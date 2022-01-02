How Marvel Producer Nate Moore Explains Eternals’ Lower Rotten Tomatoes Scores
By Katherine Webb published
It sounds like the team at Marvel has reflected a lot on what happened with Eternals.
Marvel had a momentous year in 2021. From widespread critical acclaim and blockbuster highs with WandaVision and Spider-Man: No Way Home to a seemingly non-stop onslaught of releases to keep fans occupied, the Marvel Cinematic Universe took a huge step forward into its next phase. But it also marked off one milestone that executives probably weren’t hoping for – Eternals earned the lowest Rotten Tomatoes score in MCU history. Now Nate Moore, one of the film’s producers, has offered some insight into what happened and what it all means for the future of the franchise.
In many ways, Eternals was a gamble for the massive franchise. While it packed some serious star power, it featured a slew of new characters and explored themes that were unfamiliar to many fans. The film did well in the box office, but critical reception was mixed at best. While its audience score is fresh, at the moment, its critical score on RT is 47%. It's currently the only MCU film to be rated Rotten on that platform.
This new milestone did not go unnoticed by the creative team at Marvel Studios. In a recent conversation on The House of Midnight podcast, Nate Moore was asked about the critical reception to and what he attributed it to:
Black Widow’s release was delayed due to the pandemic, and production on other Marvel films was stalled, creating a domino effect in which the entire schedule for the MCU was shifted. This seems to be, in part, what Moore is referencing. But that wasn’t the only factor that led to critics’ expectations being high:
Both the shifts in the schedule and the added anticipation of Eternals being directed by a newly minted Oscar winner were surely factors in how the film was received. But producer was pragmatic in his view of all the contributing elements that led to the critical blowback:
It remains to be seen if the response to the film will change the way in which Marvel approaches films with original characters in the future – or whether the film will get a sequel that addresses unanswered questions for the fans who did enjoy it.
Eternals is set to hit Disney+ on January 12
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.