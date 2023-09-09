I Am Groot’s Director Has Seen Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3, And She Had The Same Response I Had To The ‘I Love You Guys’ Scene

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 finally gave fans the closure they'd been waiting for when it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe's trilogy about the cosmic band of a-holes. Despite James Gunn's latest film serving as something of a conclusion, that doesn't mean that we're truly done with all of the Guardians. A second season of the Disney+ series I Am Groot gives us some brand new "Baby Groot" adventures. Now, the director of the shorts has some thoughts about the character's infamous final words in Vol. 3, and her take lines up with mine perfectly.

During the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 ending, many members of the team decide to go their separate ways. In a touching moment, where we as the audience finally find ourselves capable of understanding Groot, we hear him say, "I love you guys." Director Kristen Lepore tells THR that she had the same reaction to the moment that I and many others had, as she found herself crying. She explained...

Of course. I was so excited to see Groot continue on in Guardians 3. I’m a big fan of every iteration of Groot, and he’s got such a big heart, even when he’s that big beefy guy. He always brings it home in all of the movies, and you’re like, ‘Ah! Groot made me cry again!

Not everybody loved the scene at the end of Vol. 3. Many felt that hearing Groot speak sparked an unnecessary change-up and didn't fit with the story. However, it tracked with what Gamora was experiencing during the film itself. She didn't understand the tree-like alien for a long time but, by the end of the film, she had spent enough time with him that she truly began to understand him. Anybody who didn't truly know the lovable giat would have simply heard him say "I am Groot" at that moment, but the audience that had been there from the beginning, finally understood.

The Guardians of the Galaxy movies were perhaps the best of the Marvel Cinematic Universe when evoking emotions from audiences. James Gunn, who was also directly involved in I Am Groot's development, crafted characters that fans truly cared about. And the big and mostly silent Groot was perhaps the best of them all. From the "We are Groot" moment in the first film to the adorable Baby Groot's antics in Vol. 2, his limited vocabulary never stood in the way of the audience understanding him.

Whether this new season of I Am Groot will mark the end of the character's MCU run remains to be seen. He is still a member of the Guardians of the Galaxy post Vol. 3 so, if the team remains relevant to the future of the wider franchise, or someday get a fourth movie, we may see Groot again. It's an interesting idea since that could mean that we might understand Groot normally when we see him again. It would certainly make for a fresh take on the character. Though it would likely require Vin Diesel to spend more time in the recording booth.

I Am Groot Season 2 and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 are now available to stream using a Disney+ subscription.